Prep football: Windsor triumphs over College Park as game gets ugly at end

Windsor began its North Coast Section Division 3 title defense with a 41-15 win over visiting No. 7 College Park on Friday in a game that devolved into some ugly scenes in the closing moments.

With the game well in hand, the No. 2 Jaguars (9-2) looked to kneel out the clock with two minutes left at the 5-yard line of the Falcons (7-4), who hail from the Diablo Valley Athletic League.

Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said that when backup quarterback Tyler Swanson dropped down to a knee, a College Park player went around Windsor’s line and delivered a high late hit on one of Windsor’s players.

The score was 41-15. Windsor was taking a knee to end the game.

“We’re lucky our guy isn’t in the hospital right now, because the guy came off the edge and behind him and speared him in the back of the neck,” Sexton said. “Our kid has a headache so bad he can’t see straight right now. … We’re lucky we’re not dealing with a major deal because of a team doing that. I just watched the film and it’s crazy. It was out of hand.”

The game had already gotten chippy in the second half, Sexton said.

“I’ve never been a part of a game like that in all the years I’ve coached, as far as cheap shots and penalties and just really scary-looking plays,” he said. “I mean especially there at the end.”

Sexton said after the high hit, officials called the game and Windsor escorted their players off the field and to their cars.

“It was just an ugly scene overall, which was unfortunate because I thought both teams played a pretty decent game on the field, but it just turned into an out-of-control situation,” he added.

Despite a slow start, Windsor create separation in the second quarter and held a 34-7 at the half before the game devolved over the final two quarters.

Junior quarterback Judson Anderson delivered the best game of his varsity career, going 22-for-28 passing for 375 yards with five touchdowns. Hayden Anderson, his sophomore brother, stuffed the stat sheet once again, recording 196 receiving yards on eight catches, with an 81-yard touchdown catch, and added a rushing touchdown and two interceptions on defense.

Junior Joseph Campbell had two rushing touchdowns and an interception on defense, junior Gunnar Erickson had 67 rushing yards on six carries with a score, sophomore Wyatt Morris had 95 rushing yards on 19 carries and senior Brice Gonzalez and junior Jacob Byrn each had a sack.

Windsor will host No. 3 American Canyon in the semifinals next week.