Prep football roundup: Windsor goes to 6-0 with league-opening win

The Windsor juggernaut under coach Paul Cronin continued on Friday night as the visiting Jaguars mauled an overmatched Maria Carrillo 56-7 in a league opener in the North Bay League Oak Division.

Windsor (6-0, 1-0) went up 14-0 in the game’s first minute and led 28-0 late in the first quarter.

“We played super hard defensively and had some explosive plays on offense,” Cronin said. “We scored quickly throwing the ball.”

The Jaguars scored on their first drive on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Chase Vehmeyer to receiver Makhi Johnson for a 7-0 lead.

On the Pumas’ (1-5, 0-1) first offensive play, they fumbled on a bubble pass and Windsor linebacker Damian Escarcega had a 30-yard scoop-and-score to make it 14-0 Windsor with 11:01 to play in the first quarter.

“That is a bad thing to happen on your first offensive play of the game,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “He (Cronin) has a loaded team with a lot of depth and a lot of talent. He has some special players.”

Johnson had a monster night, catching eight passes for 220 yards for three scores (14, 74, 95 yards).

“Maki had a really good night,” Cronin said. “He is a hard guy to cover. He is a tough matchup.”

Said Higgins about Johnson: “That guy is a pretty unusual talent. I haven’t seen a guy like him in a while. He looks like he is ready to play on Saturdays.”

Vehmeyer did not throw an incompletion in 18 attempts, according to Cronin, and had close to 400 yards passing.

Maria Carrillo scored late in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass from Jesse Debaca to receiver Reed Sherman but still trailed 28-7. Unfortunately for the Pumas, it was the only scoring play of the night against a stout Windsor defense.

The Jaguars’ defense had stellar performances by defensive end Dominic Roderick (10 tackles, 2 sacks), linebacker Kaeden Timmins (12 tackles), and linebacker Cayden Homan (8 tackles, 1 sack).

“Defensively we played well,” Cronin said. “We still have a lot of work to do this season, but we are happy where we are at right now.”

Cardinal Newman 41, Ukiah 16

In an NBL-Oak opener, the visiting Cardinals (4-2, 1-0) broke out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and cruised to an easy win against the slumping Wildcats (1-5, 0-1).

Cardinals running back Santino Acevedo had scoring jaunts of 32, 5 and 2 yards and amassed 123 yards on 14 carries.

Cardinal Newman quarterback Lucas Knechtle (14-20, 196 yards) threw a long-bomb touchdown for 70 yards in the second minute of the game to Jacob Carinalli to light the fuse on the Cardinals’ offensive night.

Ukiah showed some life in the second half and narrowed the score to 28-16, but the Cardinals picked off a Wildcats pass late in the middle of the fourth quarter to effectively end the contest.

Cardinal Newman had 185 yards rushing and 196 yards passing. Ukiah had 117 rushing and 173 yards passing.

Casa Grande 49, Sonoma 13

The visiting Gauchos (4-2, 2-0) easily overwhelmed the winless Dragons (0-6, 0-3) in a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup.

“Our pass game was on. We had some big runs. We were physical up front,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said. “Offensively, we were able to do anything we wanted — run or pass.”

In the first half, Gauchos quarterback Jacob Porteous threw for two touchdowns (20 and 11 yards) and ran for a 1-yard score. He was 14-21 passing with 216 yards.

On the ground, Casa Grande’s Ryder Jacobson ran for scores of 8 and 37 yards.

Defensively, Casa Grande bottled up Sonoma’s offense until late in the game after the suspense was over.

“Defensively we had some great stops. We were all over the football,” Antonio said. “We held them to not many yards rushing in the first half.”

Gauchos defensive end Emmett Peterson had a scoop-and-score of 45 yards in the third quarter. Casa Grande linebacker Bladen Fuller had 12 tackles and a sack and teammate Joe Ellis had 13 tackles and a sack.