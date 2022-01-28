Prep girls basketball: Cardinals cruise past West County in rematch

Cardinal Newman may have three games left in league play, but its girls basketball squad all but sealed the North Bay League Oak division title on Thursday night.

The Cardinals blitzed visiting West County 61-26 to sweep the season series against their biggest challenger for the league pennant.

With their 12th straight win, the Cardinals (18-4, 7-0) now have a two-game lead over second-place West County (17-4, 5-2) and would need to drop all three of their final games against Windsor, Montgomery and Rancho Cotate to not clinch the league title outright.

While nothing is ever certain, the Cardinals won their first matchups against those teams by an average of 45 points.

“They’re awesome,” West County head coach Earl Pasamonte said of the Cardinals. “I love playing against them because they’re the best in the area. I love their physicality; I love how fast they play the game. (Head coach Monica Mertle) does a great job with these girls. It’s something we strive to get to.”

Back at Cardinal Newman tonight for a heavyweight girls basketball matchup.



The Cardinals (17-4, 6-0) are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line against West County (17-3, 5-1). Top two teams in the NBL-Oak. WC looking to even season series. Tip in 5. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/CNBgD1eblM — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 28, 2022

The first meeting between the two played out in much different fashion than what transpired on Thursday night. It was only a few weeks ago, but West County hung with the Cardinals until they pulled away in the fourth for a 19-point win.

This time, there was no drama.

From the jump, the Cardinals had control of the game. Behind their stifling defense and unrelenting offense, the Cardinals led 16-2 after one quarter. West County only managed four points through the first 14 minutes of game time and both baskets came on fast-break layups off steals.

It was 26-10 at halftime before the Cardinals piled on in the second half, building their lead to large as 37 points in the fourth.

“Going into the half we were down 16 and I felt like we were down 30,” Pasamonte said. “I thought we played really good defense, but we could not catch the ball. I felt like we had six or seven opportunities where I thought we made the right pass, we just couldn’t catch the ball. And they did, they executed. They caught the ball and finished.”

On the night, Cardinal Newman recorded 15 steals and forced 28 West County turnovers. West County was held to just seven made field goals in the game, three of which came in the second quarter. The 26 points is also a season low.

“I was a lot happier with our defensive effort this game,” said Mertle. “That was one thing that we looked at in film from the first game, and it was just really sloppy. So that was our main focus going into this game, was to tighten up our defense.”

Injuries didn’t help West County’s cause, either. Junior guard Maycee Hunter, one of its best players, was out with a concussion and backcourt mate Maya Salas left the game in the second with a knee injury. That forced other less experienced players into ball-handling duties, which, against Cardinals’ nonstop pressure, was not an easy task.

For the Cardinals, Abbie Mullins hit six three-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points while freshman Kate Schat added 15 points with five assists and four steals. Ari Johnson chipped in seven points with five rebounds and Reese Searcy, the star of the previous matchup, finished with nine points.

Searcy scored 20 of her game-high 26 points in the second half of the last meeting and West County’s defensive approach indicated it was going to make someone else beat them. Cardinal Newman’s shooters were happy to oblige as they hit 11 three-pointers on the night.

“It’s tough with them because they can both shoot, so teams have to pick which one they want to key in on,” Mertle said of Mullins and Schat. “Tonight, you could tell West County really focused on Reese, and Reese had a great game against them last time. She scored in bunches, and has been scoring in bunches, so when you do that it now opens up teammates and I thought Reese did a great job at finding her teammates and putting in a position to score.”

Thursday also featured more fanfare in John Fitzgerald Gym than what its seen over the last few weeks. The Sonoma County health department loosened some of its restrictions on crowd sizes at indoor sporting events to allow up to 50 spectators to attend games. Parents from both teams lined the stands to cheer on their kids, many for the first time since the order took place two weeks ago.

Mertle said it was a welcome sign.

“I think it really helps to be able to have parents here first and foremost — parents and immediate family — because they really are a part of the story,” Mertle said. “They’re the ones driving them to practices and supporting in the stands and supporting in the good times and the bad. To have families here again is a huge step forward.”