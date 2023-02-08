Prep girls basketball rankings: One change highlights final list

In the final installment of this season’s prep girls basketball rankings, there is one clear shift.

Sonoma Valley takes the No. 2 spot back from Maria Carrillo after the Dragons went 3-0 last week by beating Vintage, Justin-Siena and American Canyon.

The Pumas, who drop down to the third slot, did beat No. 4 Montgomery to avenge their earlier loss, but fell to Archbishop Riordan.

Healdsburg kept a strong hold at the No. 5 slot, not slipping up on their way to winning the North Bay League Redwood division title. Despite the fact that they are league champions, their strength of schedule is a less than that of the teams in the top four.

Windsor, Sonoma Academy and Casa Grande all had unbeaten weeks to headline the teams on the bubble, and they have great momentum heading into the postseason.

Cardinal Newman remains the top team in the area.

1. Cardinal Newman (20-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 3-0; beat Analy 78-11, Ukiah 80-31 and Pinewood 71-31.

Next up: played Ukiah in tournament action late Tuesday.

2. Sonoma Valley (20-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 3-0; beat Vintage 36-31, American Canyon 59-56 (OT) and Justin-Siena 37-21.

Next up: played Casa Grande (15-10) late Tuesday.

3. Maria Carrillo (17-9)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 1-1; beat No. 4 Montgomery 52-48; lost to Archbishop Riordan 54-47.

Next up: played No. 4 Montgomery in tournament action late Tuesday.

4. Montgomery (14-9)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-1; lost to then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 52-48; beat Analy 53-34.

Next up: played No. 3 Maria Carrillo in tournament action late Tuesday.

5. Healdsburg (22-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 3-0; beat Santa Rosa 54-20, St. Vincent 46-11 and Piner 72-20.

Next up: played Santa Rosa in tournament action late Tuesday.

On the bubble:

Ukiah (14-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1; lost No. 1 Cardinal Newman 80-31; beat Analy 47-43.

Next up: played No. 1 Cardinal Newman in tournament action late Tuesday.

Windsor (16-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-0; beat Elsie Allen 58-27, Santa Rosa 55-23 and Piner 61-20.

Next up: played Rancho Cotate in tournament action late Tuesday.

Sonoma Academy (16-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0; beat Victory Christian Academy 57-16 and Calistoga 53-17.

Next up: played Credo late Tuesday.

Casa Grande (15-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0; beat Petaluma 29-21 and Justin-Siena 45-41.

Next up: played No. 2 Sonoma Valley late Tuesday.

Analy (10-14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-3; lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 78-11, No. 4 Montgomery 53-34 and Ukiah 47-43.

Next up: N/A.

