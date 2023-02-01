Prep girls basketball rankings: Plenty of shake-ups heading into homestretch

What a week in girls hoops.

Last week’s results caused chaos in The Press Democrat’s latest rankings, and there was a lot of movement across the board.

The obvious winner here is Montgomery, which made a seismic jump to the four spot after not being ranked throughout the season. The Vikings have been on a tear, winning six of their last eight games — with both losses coming to the juggernaut that is No. 1 Cardinal Newman.

Healdsburg drops down to the five spot, which pushes Ukiah out of the rankings. It’s been a rough go for the Wildcats recently, dropping to 12-11 after being swept by both Monty and Maria Carrillo this past week.

Speaking of Carrillo, the Pumas move back into the second spot, while Sonoma Valley dropped down to third. Both teams have huge games on tap, with Carrillo playing Monty and Sonoma Valley at Vintage.

Two teams to watch out for on the bubble are Sonoma Academy and Casa Grande. These are two teams that just might be hitting their stride at the right time.

1. Cardinal Newman (17-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 1-0; beat No. 4 Montgomery 67-40.

Next up: played Analy (10-11) late Tuesday; at Ukiah, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Maria Carrillo (16-8)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 2-1; beat then-No. 5 Ukiah 58-37 and Analy 46-31; lost to Heritage (Brentwood) 64-48.

Next up: played No. 4 Montgomery (13-8) late Tuesday; at Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco), Thursday, 7 p.m.

3. Sonoma Valley (17-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-0; beat Napa 68-14 and Petaluma 45-20.

Next up: played Vintage (14-9) late Tuesday; vs. American Canyon (16-7), Thursday, 7 p.m.

4. Montgomery (13-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-1; lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 67-40; beat then-No. 5 Ukiah 45-37 and Alameda 68-47

Next up: played No. 2 Maria Carrillo late Tuesday; at Analy, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Healdsburg (19-4)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-1; lost to Windsor 43-28; beat Elsie Allen 57-38.

Next up: played Santa Rosa late Tuesday; at St. Vincent, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Ukiah (12-11)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 0-2; lost to then No. 3 Maria Carrillo 58-37 and Montgomery 45-37.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (17-6), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Analy (10-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1; beat Las Lomas 38-35; lost to then-No. 3 Maria Carrillo 46-31.

Next up: played No. 1 Cardinal Newman late Tuesday; vs. No. 4 Montgomery, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Academy (14-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1; beat Roseland Collegiate Prep 49-16; lost to Upper Lake 37-25.

Next up: played Victory Christian Academy late Tuesday; vs. Calistoga, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Casa Grande (13-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-1; beat Vintage 40-37 and Napa 64-14; lost to American Canyon 46-37.

Next up: played Petaluma late Tuesday; vs. Justin-Siena, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa (14-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0; beat Piner 42-29.

Next up: played No. 5 Healdsburg late Tuesday; vs. Rancho Cotate, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

