Prep girls basketball rankings: Sonoma Valley takes over No. 2 spot

Last week’s rankings featured no changes to the top five, but this week features an abundance of them.

Perhaps the biggest jump is Sonoma Valley, which is in the No. 2 spot while Maria Carrillo drops to three. While both teams suffered losses this past week, it was Carrillo’s upset to an unranked team that prompted the Pumas’ slide.

Sonoma Valley has a huge Vine Valley Athletic League test in Casa Grande, a team that’s on the bubble, in Saturday’s game.

Cardinal Newman remains No. 1 overall after going 4-0 for the week:

1. Cardinal Newman (15-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 4-0, beat No. 4 Ukiah 72-14, Analy 76-19, Antelope 81-46 and McClatchey 54-45

Next up: at No. 3 Maria Carrillo (13-6), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Sonoma Valley (13-4)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 1-1, beat Petaluma 44-29, lost to Vintage 33-29

Next up: played American Canyon (11-6) late Tuesday; at Justin-Siena (8-8), Thursday, 7 p.m.

3. Maria Carrillo (13-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-1, beat Analy 61-53 and Casa Grande 55-43, lost to Montgomery 60-55

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (15-6), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Healdsburg (16-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 2-0, beat Santa Rosa 55-30 and St. Vincent 43-16

Next up: played Piner (5-12) late Tuesday; at Rancho Cotate (8-10), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Ukiah (11-8)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-3, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 72-14, Montgomery 71-64 and St. Ignatius (San Francisco) 69-28; beat Piner 70-34

Next up: at Analy (9-8), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (10-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0, beat then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 60-55 and then-No. 4 Ukiah 71-64

Next up: played Analy (9-8) late Tuesday; at No. 1 Cardinal Newman Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Analy (9-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-2, lost to then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 61-53 and No. 1 Cardinal Newman 76-19

Next up: played Montgomery (10-7) late Tuesday; vs. No. 5 Ukiah (11-8), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Casa Grande (10-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-2, lost to American Canyon 41-34 and then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 55-43, beat Petaluma 41-18

Next up: played Justin-Siena (8-8) late Tuesday; at No. 2 Sonoma Valley, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sonoma Academy (10-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-0, beat Calistoga 49-11, Credo 44-11 and St. Vincent 48-25

Next up: played Tomales (5-5) late Tuesday; at Victory Christian Academy (5-9), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Santa Rosa (11-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-2, lost to then-No. 5 Healdsburg 55-30 and Rancho Cotate 52-41

Next up: played Windsor (9-10) late Tuesday; at Elsie Allen (11-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

In the bottom half of the top 5, Ukiah and Healdsburg switched places, and the Greyhounds are now in the No. 4 spot. It was a tough week for the Wildcats, meanwhile, who went 1-3, with a win over Piner the only highlight.

Healdsburg, however, took care of probably their toughest challenger from the North Bay League Redwood division in Santa Rosa, and also beat St. Vincent handily. Rancho Cotate could look to play spoiler against Healdsburg on Saturday night.

Outside of the top five, Montgomery easily had the best week. Wins over then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo and then-No. 4 Ukiah were huge in both the record book and for the resume, and could mean the Vikings are perhaps a sleeper no more.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.