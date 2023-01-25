Prep girls basketball rankings: Top 5 stays put, for now

Last week’s results prompted tough questions for this week’s edition of The Press Democrat’s high school basketball girls team rankings — but in the end, no movement was made.

That could change soon, however, with some juicy matchups within the top five and beyond are set for this week.

No. 3 Maria Carrillo plays No. 5 Ukiah, and the Wildcats also play Montgomery, a team on the bubble. Monty also played No. 1 Cardinal Newman late Tuesday, and an upset in that game would certainly shake up the rankings.

The Vine Valley Athletic League in the midst of a wild race for the title, with five teams currently tied for first place.

No. 2 Sonoma Valley suffered a hiccup this week against Justin-Siena, but stayed put in the rankings thanks to quality wins against American Canyon and Casa Grande, another team on the bubble.

1. Cardinal Newman (16-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 1-0, beat No. 3 Maria Carrillo 61-34.

Next up: Played Montgomery (11-7) late Tuesday; at Analy Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

2. Sonoma Valley (15-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-1, beat American Canyon 66-63 and Casa Grande 46-38; lost to Justin-Siena 37-24.

Next up: Played Napa (2-15) late Tuesday; at Petaluma (4-17), Thursday, 7 p.m.

3. Maria Carrillo (14-7)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 61-34 and beat Las Lomas 62-36.

Next up: Played No. 5 Ukiah (12-9) late Tuesday; vs. Analy (9-10) Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Healdsburg (18-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 2-0, beat Piner 65-17 and Rancho Cotate 68-44.

Next up: Played Windsor (11-10) late Tuesday; at Elsie Allen (12-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Ukiah (12-9)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 1-1, beat Analy 53-47 and lost to Eureka 56-35.

Next up: Played No. 3 Maria Carrillo late Tuesday; at Montgomery (11-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Montgomery (11-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0, beat Analy 56-29.

Next up: Played No. 1 Cardinal Newman late Tuesday; vs. No. 5 Ukiah (12-9), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Analy (9-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-2, lost to Montgomery 56-29 and No. 5 Ukiah 53-47

Next up: Played Las Lomas (5-15) late Tuesday; at No. 3 Maria Carrillo (14-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Casa Grande (11-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1, beat Justin-Siena 61-55, lost to No. 2 Sonoma Valley 46-38.

Next up: Played Vintage (12-8) late Tuesday; at Napa (2-15), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Sonoma Academy (13-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-1, beat Tomales 41-24, Victory Christian Academy 38-11 and Technology 51-12; lost to Upper Lake 35-26.

Next up: played Roseland Collegiate Prep (2-5) late Tuesday; at Upper Lake (18-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa (13-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-1, lost to Windsor 34-39; beat Elsie Allen 46-31 and St. Vincent de Paul 42-15.

Next up: Played Piner (5-14) late Tuesday; at No. 4 Healdsburg (18-3), Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

