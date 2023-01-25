Prep girls basketball rankings: Top 5 stays put, for now
Last week’s results prompted tough questions for this week’s edition of The Press Democrat’s high school basketball girls team rankings — but in the end, no movement was made.
That could change soon, however, with some juicy matchups within the top five and beyond are set for this week.
No. 3 Maria Carrillo plays No. 5 Ukiah, and the Wildcats also play Montgomery, a team on the bubble. Monty also played No. 1 Cardinal Newman late Tuesday, and an upset in that game would certainly shake up the rankings.
The Vine Valley Athletic League in the midst of a wild race for the title, with five teams currently tied for first place.
No. 2 Sonoma Valley suffered a hiccup this week against Justin-Siena, but stayed put in the rankings thanks to quality wins against American Canyon and Casa Grande, another team on the bubble.
1. Cardinal Newman (16-6)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: 1-0, beat No. 3 Maria Carrillo 61-34.
Next up: Played Montgomery (11-7) late Tuesday; at Analy Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.
2. Sonoma Valley (15-5)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: 2-1, beat American Canyon 66-63 and Casa Grande 46-38; lost to Justin-Siena 37-24.
Next up: Played Napa (2-15) late Tuesday; at Petaluma (4-17), Thursday, 7 p.m.
3. Maria Carrillo (14-7)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 61-34 and beat Las Lomas 62-36.
Next up: Played No. 5 Ukiah (12-9) late Tuesday; vs. Analy (9-10) Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
4. Healdsburg (18-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: 2-0, beat Piner 65-17 and Rancho Cotate 68-44.
Next up: Played Windsor (11-10) late Tuesday; at Elsie Allen (12-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
5. Ukiah (12-9)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: 1-1, beat Analy 53-47 and lost to Eureka 56-35.
Next up: Played No. 3 Maria Carrillo late Tuesday; at Montgomery (11-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
On the bubble:
Montgomery (11-7)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: 1-0, beat Analy 56-29.
Next up: Played No. 1 Cardinal Newman late Tuesday; vs. No. 5 Ukiah (12-9), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Analy (9-10)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: 0-2, lost to Montgomery 56-29 and No. 5 Ukiah 53-47
Next up: Played Las Lomas (5-15) late Tuesday; at No. 3 Maria Carrillo (14-7), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Casa Grande (11-9)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: 1-1, beat Justin-Siena 61-55, lost to No. 2 Sonoma Valley 46-38.
Next up: Played Vintage (12-8) late Tuesday; at Napa (2-15), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Sonoma Academy (13-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: 3-1, beat Tomales 41-24, Victory Christian Academy 38-11 and Technology 51-12; lost to Upper Lake 35-26.
Next up: played Roseland Collegiate Prep (2-5) late Tuesday; at Upper Lake (18-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa (13-8)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: 2-1, lost to Windsor 34-39; beat Elsie Allen 46-31 and St. Vincent de Paul 42-15.
Next up: Played Piner (5-14) late Tuesday; at No. 4 Healdsburg (18-3), Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.
