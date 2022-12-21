Prep girls basketball season preview: A look at Sonoma County’s top teams, players for the 2022-23 season

Sonoma County saw 13 girls basketball teams qualify for the playoffs last season, a solid total coming off the COVID-canceled season the year before.

That should be attainable number again this winter, and it appears some teams are already making strong cases for themselves.

Cardinal Newman once again figures to be at the top of that list after bringing back most of its starters from last year’s team that made a run to the CIF State Division 1 playoffs. The Cardinals’ competition in the North Bay League Oak division will look a bit different this winter as Windsor and Rancho Cotate have dropped down to the Redwood and Maria Carrillo has jumped up.

As nonleague play enters its home stretch, here’s a closer look at some of the top teams and players in Sonoma County.

NBL-Oak

Like it’s been for the last eight seasons, Cardinal Newman is the team at the top of the food chain — not just in the Oak, but in all of Sonoma County, if not the entire North Bay. The Cardinals had their seventh consecutive undefeated league season last year en route to a 23-6 overall record and trips to the NCS Open Division and CIF State Division 1 playoffs.

The Cardinals lost league MVP Reese Searcy to graduation but with Julia Brunetti, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, and all-league first-teamers Abbie Mullins and Kate Schat back — as well as Mt. Eden transfer Kaida Angelo — the Cardinals could be even better this season.

Ukiah and Maria Carrillo appear to be the next-best teams in the Oak.

The Pumas, who went 10-0 to win the NBL-Redwood last year, returning four all-league players in Leyna Gorauskas (first team), Ally Strunk (first team), Kate O’Malley (second team) and Ivy Dutcher (honorable mention). Another young player who could have a big impact this year is guard Keira Cangson.

Ukiah lost two of their top three scorers last year in Julia Maldonado and Jenna Mowery, but return Jadyen Borgna and Kylyn Watkins — two honorable-mention selections last season — and a key standout in Xochitl Vasquez. So far this season, the Wildcats are 7-3 with wins over Analy (55-41), McKinleyville (62-51) and Justin-Siena (49-46).

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg looks to be the early-season favorite as the Greyhounds have raced out to a 10-2 record. Their two losses are by a combined seven points to very likely playoff-bound teams in Middletown (49-48) and Arcata (49-43) and they boast big wins over St. Joseph Notre Dame (59-32) and Justin-Siena (48-31). The Greyhounds return all four of their all-league players from last season in first-teamers Hailey Webb and Itzel Ortiz, second-teamer Katy Conrad and honorable mention Ashley Behrens.

Other Redwood teams were hit hard by graduation last year and a clear No. 2 has yet to emerge. Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa could be in that discussion come league play.

Vine Valley Athletic League

Graduation also hit the VVAL pretty hard, as seven of the league’s top 12 all-league players last year were seniors.

Sonoma Valley appears poised to be one of the teams that rises to the top in the new power vacuum. The Dragons return two second-team all-league players in Lola Martin and Siena Hoban and have gotten off to a hot start this winter.

They’re currently 7-2 on the year with wins over Analy (56-42), Montgomery (45-44) and Maria Carrillo (50-37). Their two losses came against a state champion in San Domenico (46-40) and to a San Marin (44-25) team that will be one of the best in the North Bay this year.

Coastal Mountain Conference

Sonoma Academy looks to be one of the contenders in the North Central League II, along with Upper Lake. The Coyotes (7-2) return two first-team all-league players in sophomore Ellie Stearn and senior Lael Gott.

Upper Lake, meanwhile, brings back NCL II Co-MVP Heaven’lee Loansarrow and two first-team players in Taylar Minnis and Maddy Young.

It appears these two will battle it out for the league title.

Best of the rest

Analy and Montgomery have some talented players back and should find their ways back into the playoffs.

The Tigers graduated a bulk of last year’s top talent but bring back all-league guard Maycee Hunter. Sophomores Destin Emmert and Shawnessy Conway-O’Neill provide some young depth that will help them this year and going forward.

The Vikings are in a similar boat, having graduated their three all-league players from last year, but have a strong trio of young players in juniors Elle Picard and Kaia Eubanks along with sophomore Emily Mathis.

Casa Grande, likewise, graduated the VVAL’s MVP in Ashley Harris and three of their four all-league players. But most of the VVAL is in a similar position, and with second-team returner Jamie McGaughey and a few other solid role players, the Gauchos should be just fine this winter.