Cardinal Newman senior Gabby Sinatra has saved the best for last for her prep golf career.

Sinatra shot two-under par 69 Monday at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Rohnert Park’s Foxtail South, finishing tied for second overall in the field of 128 golfers to qualify for the NorCal Regional Championship at Berkeley Country Club next week.

She was one of four individual qualifiers not on a top-three qualifying team to advance to NorCals and is the only local golfer to reach this point.

Her teammate and classmate Lillie Dayton had the second-best local score with 77, followed by Analy’s Payton Bunch, who shot 85.

Cardinal Newman freshman Ella Foley had the third-best local finish with 90, followed by Analy’s Gemma Guerra (93), Kaylynn Malcolm (100), Savanna Conwell (105), Kryssia Blandino (121) and Zoe Anderson (127).

Analy qualified as a team for the NCS Division 1 Championship by winning the league title in the North Bay League-Redwood.

If Sinatra finishes as a top-nine individual competitor next week, not counting the top three finishing teams, she would advance to the state championship.

