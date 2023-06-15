Here are all the All-League boys and girls lacrosse teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.

Boys

Most Valuable Player:

Drew Hummer, Justin-Siena

First team:

Giovanni D’Amico, Cardinal Newman

George Oehm, Casa Grande

Austin Shack Minnick, Casa Grande

Luke Ficeli, Justin-Siena

Jack Shea, Justin-Siena

Sean Ryan, Justin-Siena

Dante Leonardi, Justin-Siena

Bartholomew Webster, Napa

Bendt Jorgensen, Petaluma

Tanner Low, Vintage

Luke Haeuser, Vintage

Donovan Waters, Vintage

Second team:

Tyler Wong, Casa Grande

Sam Keating, Cardinal Newman

Alejandro Bolz, Rancho Cotate

Zach Pace, Rancho Cotate

Enzo Vallee, St. Vincent

Antonio Esteva, Sonoma Valley

Mason Howell, Vintage

Kevan Carstensen, Windsor

Girls

Most Valuable Player:

Oliv Janerico, Justin-Siena

First team:

Sierra Schmidt, Casa Grande

Natalie Labanowski, Casa Grande

Brianna Marotto, Cardinal Newman

Ella Holland, Cardinal Newman

Oliv Janerico, Justin-Siena

Hilary Klam, Justin-Siena

Alyssa Ramsey, Justin-Siena

Paige Helms, Justin-Siena

Olivia Samrick, Vintage

Tiana Haris, Sonoma Valley

Gianna Richardson, Petaluma

Eleanor Labao, Petaluma

Makenzie Smith, Rancho Cotate

Second team:

Makayla Kleen, Casa Grande

Maya Nealon, Casa Grande

Quinn Edie, Justin-Siena

Kaya Roth, Windsor

Sydney Holland, Cardinal Newman

Giselle Perez, Sonoma Academy

Aubri Lapointe, Napa

Carlie Higgins, Rancho Cotate

Savanah Steffen, Rancho Cotate

Madeline Gallagher, Petaluma

