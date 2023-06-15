Prep lacrosse: Vine Valley Athletic League All-League teams
Here are all the All-League boys and girls lacrosse teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.
Boys
Most Valuable Player:
Drew Hummer, Justin-Siena
First team:
Giovanni D’Amico, Cardinal Newman
George Oehm, Casa Grande
Austin Shack Minnick, Casa Grande
Luke Ficeli, Justin-Siena
Jack Shea, Justin-Siena
Sean Ryan, Justin-Siena
Dante Leonardi, Justin-Siena
Bartholomew Webster, Napa
Bendt Jorgensen, Petaluma
Tanner Low, Vintage
Luke Haeuser, Vintage
Donovan Waters, Vintage
Second team:
Tyler Wong, Casa Grande
Sam Keating, Cardinal Newman
Alejandro Bolz, Rancho Cotate
Zach Pace, Rancho Cotate
Enzo Vallee, St. Vincent
Antonio Esteva, Sonoma Valley
Mason Howell, Vintage
Kevan Carstensen, Windsor
Girls
Most Valuable Player:
Oliv Janerico, Justin-Siena
First team:
Sierra Schmidt, Casa Grande
Natalie Labanowski, Casa Grande
Brianna Marotto, Cardinal Newman
Ella Holland, Cardinal Newman
Oliv Janerico, Justin-Siena
Hilary Klam, Justin-Siena
Alyssa Ramsey, Justin-Siena
Paige Helms, Justin-Siena
Olivia Samrick, Vintage
Tiana Haris, Sonoma Valley
Gianna Richardson, Petaluma
Eleanor Labao, Petaluma
Makenzie Smith, Rancho Cotate
Second team:
Makayla Kleen, Casa Grande
Maya Nealon, Casa Grande
Quinn Edie, Justin-Siena
Kaya Roth, Windsor
Sydney Holland, Cardinal Newman
Giselle Perez, Sonoma Academy
Aubri Lapointe, Napa
Carlie Higgins, Rancho Cotate
Savanah Steffen, Rancho Cotate
Madeline Gallagher, Petaluma
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: