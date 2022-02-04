Prep notebook: Cardinal Newman grad Dino Kahaulelio to play Division I football

Former Cardinal Newman football standout Dino Kahaulelio put pen to paper this week to complete his childhood dream of playing at the Division I level.

After winning a national championship this past season at City College of San Francisco, Kahaulelio will be continuing his playing career at Portland State, an NCAA Division I program in the Big Sky Conference. He signed with the Vikings this past week.

Kahaulelio was a two-time All-American at CCSF and finished his college career with 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks in 18 games. He was a three-sport and scholar athlete during his prep days at Cardinal Newman and earned first-team all-state honors three seasons.

Casa Grande winter teams keep rolling

It’s been the winter of the Gauchos in the Vine Valley Athletic League as three of their teams are on the cusp of claiming their first league titles since realignment.

As of Thursday, the boys and girls soccer teams sat atop the league standings, as did the girls basketball team, heading into the final week of the regular season.

The girls soccer team is 7-0-2 in league and 9-1-3 overall and has outscored teams 37-10 this season. They’ll close league play with three home games versus second-place Petaluma on Monday, third-place Justin-Siena next Wednesday and Sonoma Valley next Saturday. They’re a shoo-in for the North Coast Section playoffs and currently rank as the No. 4 team in Division II.

The boys soccer team is in a similar position, sitting at 7-0-2 in league and 10-0-3 on the season. They’ve surrendered just two goals all season while scoring 34 themselves. They have a big matchup with second-place Vintage (12-3-3, 7-1), the three-time defending VVAL champs, at home on Saturday at noon. Win or lose, they’ll likely be a top-five seed in the NCS Division II playoffs.

And finally, the girls basketball team is sitting at 18-6 overall and 9-1 in league ahead of a crucial game against second-place Justin-Siena (13-8, 6-2) on Friday. The Gauchos will also be playoff bound in Division II. MaxPreps currently ranks them as the No. 6 team in the division.

Other prep standouts sign with colleges

A handful of other local prep standouts signed their national letters of intent recently.

Dante Antonini, the St. Vincent football star and Co-MVP of the North Bay League-Redwood this past season, committed to UC Davis this week.

Kassidy Schroth, a track and field star at Santa Rosa High and one of the top girls sprinters in the county, signed to run at Sacramento State.

Shane Runyeon, one of several standout wide receivers for the Casa Grande football team, signed with the College of Idaho.

Dom Girish, the Sonoma Valley boys basketball star, committed to Colorado School of Mines.

And Sophia Green, standout for the Cardinal Newman water polo team, will be playing next year at Occidental College.

They join an ever-growing list of other area preps who will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level:

Cardinal Newman

Mila Bettinelli, Tarleton State University, soccer

Gianluca DiMauro, CSU Cal Poly SLO, soccer

Gabriel Bardis, Carleton College, football

Maria Carrillo

Maddie Gmitter, UC Davis, soccer

Noe Vieyra, CSU Long Beach, cross country

Jacob Donohue, CSU Cal Poly SLO, cross country

Vivien Mattice, Wagner College, cross country/triathlon

Brooke Cregan, Masters University, cross country

Montgomery

Boston Girman, San Diego State, soccer

Nolan Bessire, Bowdoin College, basketball

Petaluma

Wyatt Davis, Fresno State, baseball

Joe Brown, Cal, baseball

Rancho Cotate

Teagan Irish, Cal State Dominguez Hills, volleyball

West County

Ellie Roan, Boston University, track and field

Windsor

Emma Corcoran, UC Santa Barbara, soccer

Makhi Johnson, CSU Cal Poly SLO, football

Did we forget someone? Let us know at sports@pressdemocrat.com

