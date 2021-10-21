Prep notebook: Cardinal Newman wins NBL-Oak volleyball title

The Cardinal Newman volleyball team defeated Windsor on the road in straight sets on Tuesday night to claim the North Bay League Oak Division title.

The Cardinals, who improved to 24-4 overall and 9-0 in league play, took the match 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.

“Our team has worked very hard for this moment,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Anna Waller. “They have stayed disciplined in training each day and tonight we executed our game plan. Winning the NBL Oak Division has been a goal from the start of the season. We highly respect all the Oak Division programs and we are proud of this great accomplishment. As we look ahead and prepare for the postseason, our goal is to bring home Cardinal Newman’s first North Coast Section title.”

Kimi Waller led the Cardinals with 21 kills and 12 digs, while Cassie Taylor recorded 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Ali Farquhar chipped in four kills and three blocks and Julia Waller added 34 assists.

Windsor (24-7, 7-2) was led by Sofia Lopez (10 kills, eight digs), Daya Mosqueda (20 digs), Emma Smith (25 assists) and Sable Booth (five kills). The Jaguars are the only team to have taken a set from the Cardinals during league play.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season on Thursday before NCS playoffs start next week.

Fall soccer

The Roseland University Prep girls soccer team will have a chance to go undefeated in the regular season when it faces Middletown on Thursday in the final game of league play in the North Central League I.

In their first season since jumping up from the NCL II, the Knights been untouchable all year. They’re currently 14-0 overall, 13-0 in league and have outscored opponents 75-8. They clinched the NCL I title outright with a 2-0 win over St. Helena on Tuesday.

In the nine games of stats available on MaxPreps, freshman Sierra Olvera leads the team with 18 goals while Jacqueline Pacheco has 17. Pacheco also leads the team in assists with 15, while Olvera has 12.

The Knights are currently ranked No. 3 among NCS Division I teams.

On the boys’ side, Cloverdale took home the NCL I title this fall. The Eagles are currently 13-1-2 overall and 12-0-1 in league play. Their regular-season finale is Thursday against Clear Lake.

In the NCL II, the Sonoma Academy boys are atop the standings with three games remaining. The Coyotes were 7-1-2 overall and 5-0-1 heading into their league matchup with Calistoga on Wednesday.

On the girls’ side of the NCL II, it appears Credo is the team to beat. The Gryphons were 6-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in league as of Oct. 5.