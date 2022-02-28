Prep notebook: Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman baseball open seasons with wins

The spring sports season is officially underway in Sonoma County.

Several of the area’s top baseball teams began their 2022 campaigns last week, including Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman and Petaluma.

Casa Grande, which went 15-3 overall in the spring season last year, is off to a 2-0 start and just beat one of the North Bay’s top teams in Redwood.

The Gauchos secured a 3-1 win road over the Giants on Saturday, a day after the powerhouse from Larkspur handed Montgomery a 19-4 loss.

Starting pitcher Russell Freedheim picked up his second win of the season, throwing five innings of one-run ball with five scattered hits and a pair of strikeouts. Wyatt Abramson allowed just two hits with one strikeout over the final two innings to earn the save.

Offensively, Abramson also have a pair of hits and drove in a run. Dylan Petersen and Kalen Clemmens also have RBIs for the Gauchos, who will host Montgomery on Wednesday.

Cardinal Newman opened its season with a thrilling 6-5 win over visiting Bishop O’Dowd on Saturday thanks to Vero Poueu’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Poueo went 2 for 4 on the afternoon with three RBIs and drove in Gavin Rognlien in extras to help the Cardinals move to 1-0 in the early going. Justice Brinson also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Evan Sandoval was lights out in relief of starter Mason Lerma, striking out eight with just one hit and one walk allowed in six innings of work to earn the win.

The Cardinals have a tough week ahead as they host Clayton Valley Charter on Tuesday and Buchanan on Thursday.

Petaluma was on the other side of a walk-off on Saturday, as it battled but ultimately fell 2-1 in the eighth to Marin Catholic on Saturday.

Kisho Li Kircher doubled and drove in the Trojans’ lone run in the first inning while starter Jack Palmer went 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts and three hits for a no-decision.

Marin Catholic tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth and then won it on a single in the eighth from Brad Burnes.

The Trojans (1-1) don’t play this week and will return to action next Tuesday when they host Montgomery.

Maria Carrillo softball opens with a bang

Coming off a solid 11-4 season last spring, the Pumas opened their 2022 campaign with two big wins.

They downed Ukiah 18-1 in their season opener two weeks ago and then beat Ukiah 17-1 last Thursday.

The Pumas (2-0) couldn’t have asked for a better start from junior Madison Cooper. Offensively, she’s 6 for 6 with a home run and four RBIs and has 13 strikeouts and just four hits and one run allowed in two appearances as a pitcher.

Also playing well are juniors Olivia Rivera (home run, three RBIs, two runs) and Brooke Cooper (two doubles, three RBIs) sophomores Janelle Herfuth (three RBIs) and Haylie Padgett (4 for 8, two RBIs) and freshman Erin Kelleher (4 for 6, three RBIs).

Their pre-league slate continues on Friday when they host Fort Bragg.

Sonoma Valley's Dom Girish (20) was named the Vine Vallery Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player.Girish averaged 22.3 points and a career-best 7 rebounds per game as he led the Dragons to a 16-12 overall record (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

VVAL All-League teams

The Vine Valley Athletic League released all-league basketball teams over the weekend and two Sonoma County standouts earned MVP honors.

On the boys side, Sonoma Valley star Dom Girish was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Casa Grande’s Ashley Harris was named MVP for the league champion Gauchos.

Girish, a senior signed to play at the Colorado School of Mines next year, closed out an illustrious prep career last week in the North Coast Section playoffs. Girish averaged 22.3 points and a career-best 7 rebounds per game as he led the Dragons to a 16-12 overall record, a fourth-place finish in the VVAL, and a trip to the second round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs. A four-year varsity player, he averaged 17.7 points per game for his career.

Petaluma senior Salim Arikat earned first-team honors while Sonoma Valley senior Anders Mathison, Petaluma senior Ryan Giacomini and Casa Grande seniors Brandon Allred and Tory Cain were all named to the second team.

Sophomore Kieran Mannion of Petaluma, senior Logan Bailey of Casa Grande and sophomore Will Breall of Sonoma were all-league honorable mention selections.

Individual stats were not available for Harris but she was a senior team captain for a Gauchos team that went 20-8 overall, won the VVAL for the second time in three seasons, and made the second round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs. The 20 wins is the most for Casa Grande since they won 31 games in the 2011-12 season.

Casa Grande senior Mazin Dahmani and Petaluma senior Mallory O’Keefe both made all-league first-team. Second-team selections were Casa Grande junior Jamie McGaughey, Sonoma Valley sophomore Siena Hoban and Sonoma Valley junior Lola Martin.

Casa Grande seniors Cassie Llaverias and Lily Peterson and Sonoma Valley senior Lily Hoban were honorable mention selections.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.