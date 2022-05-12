Prep notebook: Vine Valley all-league baseball honors announced

Sonoma County schools were well represented in the Vine Valley Athletic League all-league baseball teams that were released on Tuesday.

Regular-season league champion Petaluma had the most selections with four first-teamers and two second-teamers. Junior pitcher Aaron Davainis was the headliner of the group. Not only was he a first-team selection, but he was named the VVAL Pitcher of the Year and the VVAL Co-MVP along with Justin-Siena’s Nick Andrews.

Davainis went 8-0 this season on the mound with an earned run average of 0.95, 76 strikeouts and 17 walks in 58⅔ innings pitched.

Trojan teammate Joe Brown, a Cal commit, was named the VVAL’s Offensive Player of the Year and joined Davainis on the all-league first-team. In 23 games this season, the senior shortstop is batting .412 with team highs in home runs (seven), doubles (seven) and RBIs (26). His seven home runs also lead the VVAL.

Joining Davainis and Brown on the first team were outfielder Wyatt Davis, a Fresno State commit, and sophomore infielder Dante Vachini. Seniors Colin Landry and Spencer Norman were named to the second team.

Casa Grande had five all-league players. Seniors Dylan Petersen, Kaden Ramirez and sophomore Austin Steeves made the first team, while sophomore Alex Cruz and senior Russell Freedheim made the second team.

All three of Sonoma Valley’s all-league players were sophomores. Nicholas Sebastiani and Beau Jurasek were first-team selections and Andrew Bonfligli was named to the second team.

The VVAL baseball tournament just finished its semifinals on Tuesday. Top-seeded Petaluma will face No. 3 seed Justin-Siena in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

Giants sign Cardinal Newman, SSU standout

Former Cardinal Newman and Sonoma State standout Scott Alexander was picked up by the San Francisco Giants on a minor league deal last week.

The 32-year-old reliever had been a free agent since November after a solid multiyear stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 111 innings, he posted a 3.49 ERA with an 82-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 132 appearances.

Alexander was limited to just 15⅓ inning for the Dodgers last season due to shoulder inflammation.

CalHi Sports’ All-State basketball

Cardinal Newman had two players named to All-State Girls Basketball teams by CalHi Sports last week.

Guard Kate Schat earned a spot on the first-team freshman all-state team, while senior Reese Searcy was named to the fourth-team open division/division 1 all-state team.

On the boys side, Sonoma Valley senior Dom Girish, who is signed with Colorado School of Mines, was named to the first-team division 3 all-state team.

Healdsburg boys hoops coach steps down

After leading the Healdsburg boys basketball program for one season, Kevin Leffew has stepped down from his role.

The Greyhounds went 11-13 overall and finished fourth in the NBL-Oak this past season, earning the No. 11 seed in the Division 4 North Coast Section playoffs before falling to No. 6 seed Del Norte 45-44 in their postseason opener.

Leffew replaced Yasha Mokaram last summer after Mokaram stepped down following five successful seasons in Healdsburg.

