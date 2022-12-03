Prep roundup: 5 boys basketball teams advance to tournament title games

A handful of boys basketball teams will be playing for preseason tournament titles Saturday.

Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Windsor, Piner and Healdsburg all won Friday night to advance to championship games in their respective tournaments, while Ukiah routed Middletown to bring home the championship in a tournament at Pierce High School in Arbuckle.

The Wildcats are now 6-0 after their 59-25 win over the Mustangs on Friday. They also beat Pioneer-Woodland (70-29) and Dixon (44-31) en route to the tournament title.

Montgomery will be playing for the title in their own Peterich Viking Tip-Off as the Vikings (5-0) held on to beat Washington-Fremont 40-33 on Friday in an ugly win.

The Vikings led 13-10 at halftime but got their offense rolling in the second half. Donovan Hawkins led the way with 19 points on three three-pointers.

The Vikings will play Branson (3-0), the reigning North Coast Section Division 3 champion, in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. at Montgomery High School.

Cardinal Newman will also be playing for the tournament title up in McKinleyville. The Cardinals (5-0) got a 69-42 win over Lincoln-San Francisco.

Sam Cline led the Cardinals (5-0) with his second 30-point effort of the season, dropping 31 with seven three-pointers. Through five games, he’s averaging 26.2 points per contest.

Drew Krilich added 12 points and Vero Poueu nine in support for the Cardinals, who will play tournament host McKinleyville (3-0) in the championship.

Windsor will be playing for the title at Piedmont’s tournament after beating Northgate 52-45 on Friday.

Healdsburg will be playing for the title at St. Helena’s Sutter Home Invitational as the Greyhounds (4-0) beat Elite Charter-Vallejo 63-61 to go a perfect 2-0 in pool play. Sam Vanden Heuvel led the way with 23 points while Max Hubbell added 18 for the Greyhounds, who will play John Swett (5-0) on Saturday in the championship.

Also in the Sutter, Sonoma Academy went 1-1 in its two pool play games on Friday. The Coyotes (3-1) dropped their first game to John Swett 64-50 but rebounded in their second game for a 54-40 win over St. Helena behind 20 points from Peyton Stroud.

Rounding out the group is Piner, which advanced to the championship of Novato’s tournament with a 59-47 win over San Rafael on Friday. The Prospectors (4-0) will face Head-Royce (4-0) for the title on Saturday.

Sonoma Valley will play in the seventh-place game of Novato’s tournament after a 46-44 loss to Albany on Friday. Will Breall scored 28 points with four rebounds for the Dragons (0-3).

Santa Rosa and Rancho Cotate will meet in the consolation championship of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High School as both teams won Friday.

The Panthers (2-2) gutted out a 39-35 win over West Valley-Cottonwood, while the Cougars (3-3) picked up a 48-40 over Kipp King-San Lorenzo behind a 20-point outing from Adam Pengel.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman coasted to another big win its Cardinal Newman Classic, routing Branson 71-29 on Friday night.

Kate Schat led the Cardinals (4-0) with 18 points and Kaida Angelo chipped in 12 points.

Newman will play state powerhouse Archbishop Mitty (3-0) in the final day of the tournament at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the Sonoma Valley Dragon Classic, Maria Carrillo dropped a tight game to reigning Division 5 State champion San Domenico, 52-48.

Riya Pravin had 12 points, Leyna Gorauskas 11 points and Jillian Ebner six with 11 rebounds to pace the Pumas (2-1).

Windsor topped Cloverdale 47-36 to move to 2-0 in Cloverdale’s Sandy Mac Memorial tournament. Skylar Westover scored a game-high 21 points for the Jaguars (3-1) and Bella Tavelacci added 13 points in support.

The Eagles (0-4) got 14 points from Tylie Hatcher and 13 rebounds from Camryn Donahoo.

St. Vincent won its season opener Friday, topping Tomales 31-28. Freshman Siena Tarantino scored nine points, junior Izzy Baddaglia added eight points and Nedine Ghettas chipped in five, three of which came on fourth-quarter free throws.

Girls soccer

Montgomery dropped its second game of the Back Bay Invitational in Newport Beach to Flintridge 1-0 on Friday.

The Vikings (2-1) will play West Hills-San Diego in their third game of the tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cardinal Newman scored twice in the second half to pull away from Petaluma for a 3-0 win Friday. Nathali Mendoza had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals (2-0) while Alex Barnes and Siena Roy each scored and Sofia Lightner and Ashley Vigil recorded an assist apiece.

Boys soccer

Healdsburg moved to 2-0 on the year with a 1-0 shutout of Cardinal Newman on Friday night.

Ricardo Gomez scored the game’s only goal in the first half, while Healdsburg goalkeeper Alan Avalos recorded his second shutout of the early going.

