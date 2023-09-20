Prep roundup: American Canyon beats Petaluma in volleyball classic

With the volleyball league season kicking off in the North Bay League and continuing on in the Vine Valley Athletic League, there were some exciting matchups Tuesday evening.

All three of the top teams from the NBL-Oak won their openers, while there was an absolute classic in the VVAL.

Also, round five of the VVAL tennis schedule produced some razor-tight matches as well. Time to take a look at Tuesday’s action.

Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Petaluma 2

If Tuesday's match proved anything, it’s that there will be a thrilling title race in the VVAL on the volleyball courts.

American Canyon (12-2, 5-0) stayed unbeaten in league play after beating Petaluma (15-10, 3-2) in an entertaining five sets: 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-10.

“I think resilient is pretty accurate,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said when describing her team. “This season especially, they’ve got this sense of refusing to lose and fighting for every point, which you saw tonight. They were upset that they were behind, and fought all the way until the end.”

The scrappy Wolves certainly had to face adversity straight from the get-go. Petaluma opened a 17-13 lead in the first set before American Canyon battled back to tie it at 19. The Trojans then took the lead again, up 23-21, before the visitors rattled off four straight points to secure the set at 25-23.

Petaluma, which is in the midst of a program turnaround, came out on fire in the second set, taking an early 5-2 lead. They ended up leading for the rest of the set despite American Canyon saving seven set points. Petaluma held strong and took the second set 25-22.

“We came into this match wanting to go to five, and we got there,” Petaluma head coach Amy Schwappach said. “We had never beaten American Canyon, and that’s as close as we’d ever gotten. Going into the second set, they just kept their mental toughness strong. It’s been a lot about just being us, and not compounding each other’s mistakes. I think they did a good job of that, and they stayed focused and high-energy.”

In the third set — easily the wildest of the match — both teams traded haymakers, as Ava Berry and Isabella Avila of American Canyon, along with Petaluma’s Sloane Shoop and Mischa Pendleton, all showed off their power.

Petaluma was leading 14-10 before American Canyon rattled off four straight points to tie it. The Trojans answered with a 4-0 run of their own and took control 24-22.

The Wolves, however, fought back like they’ve done all season long, saving four set points. Petaluma ended up narrowly winning the set 26-24 for a 2-1 advantage.

But from there, it was all American Canyon.

The Wolves took advantage of every Trojan mistake in the fourth, jumping out to an early 6-3 lead after starting the set up 3-0. That lead would grow to 14-7, with American Canyon was firing on all cylinders.

At 17-9, Avila notched one of her nine kills of the match, and from then on there was nothing the Trojans could do to weather the storm. American Canyon cruised to a 25-15 fourth-set win to force the deciding tiebreaker.

“I honestly think we needed to settle in tonight,” O’Brien said of dropping the second and third sets. “There’s something about this gym — every time we play in here, it takes us a while to get settled.”

American Canyon kept up the momentum in the fifth, with Avila coming in clutch again as they increased their lead to 7-2. It was then Petaluma’s time to battle, and the Trojans cut the lead down to as little as four. But the Wolves were in complete control, and went on a 5-4 run the rest of the way to take the fifth set and the match.

Both Giana Guintu and Nalani Bustos were everywhere for the Wolves. Guintu had 24 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Bustos added 20 digs, 20 assists and two aces.

With the win, American Canyon stays unbeaten in league play to improve to 5-0. They will play Sonoma Valley and San Marin in their next two games. Petaluma drops to 3-2 in league play and will play Justin-Siena in their next contest. Next week looms large for both teams, as each have a mouthwatering matchup with Vintage on the schedule.

Cardinal Newman 3, Analy 0

The Cardinals’ win streak rolls on, picking up their 18th straight win with a sweep of Analy in their league opener: 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.