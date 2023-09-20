Prep roundup: American Canyon beats Petaluma in volleyball classic

If Tuesday's match proved anything, it’s that there will be a thrilling title race in the VVAL on the volleyball courts.|
KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 19, 2023, 11:03PM
With the volleyball league season kicking off in the North Bay League and continuing on in the Vine Valley Athletic League, there were some exciting matchups Tuesday evening.

All three of the top teams from the NBL-Oak won their openers, while there was an absolute classic in the VVAL.

Also, round five of the VVAL tennis schedule produced some razor-tight matches as well. Time to take a look at Tuesday’s action.

Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Petaluma 2

American Canyon (12-2, 5-0) stayed unbeaten in league play after beating Petaluma (15-10, 3-2) in an entertaining five sets: 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-10.

“I think resilient is pretty accurate,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said when describing her team. “This season especially, they’ve got this sense of refusing to lose and fighting for every point, which you saw tonight. They were upset that they were behind, and fought all the way until the end.”

The scrappy Wolves certainly had to face adversity straight from the get-go. Petaluma opened a 17-13 lead in the first set before American Canyon battled back to tie it at 19. The Trojans then took the lead again, up 23-21, before the visitors rattled off four straight points to secure the set at 25-23.

Petaluma, which is in the midst of a program turnaround, came out on fire in the second set, taking an early 5-2 lead. They ended up leading for the rest of the set despite American Canyon saving seven set points. Petaluma held strong and took the second set 25-22.

“We came into this match wanting to go to five, and we got there,” Petaluma head coach Amy Schwappach said. “We had never beaten American Canyon, and that’s as close as we’d ever gotten. Going into the second set, they just kept their mental toughness strong. It’s been a lot about just being us, and not compounding each other’s mistakes. I think they did a good job of that, and they stayed focused and high-energy.”

In the third set — easily the wildest of the match — both teams traded haymakers, as Ava Berry and Isabella Avila of American Canyon, along with Petaluma’s Sloane Shoop and Mischa Pendleton, all showed off their power.

Petaluma was leading 14-10 before American Canyon rattled off four straight points to tie it. The Trojans answered with a 4-0 run of their own and took control 24-22.

The Wolves, however, fought back like they’ve done all season long, saving four set points. Petaluma ended up narrowly winning the set 26-24 for a 2-1 advantage.

But from there, it was all American Canyon.

The Wolves took advantage of every Trojan mistake in the fourth, jumping out to an early 6-3 lead after starting the set up 3-0. That lead would grow to 14-7, with American Canyon was firing on all cylinders.

At 17-9, Avila notched one of her nine kills of the match, and from then on there was nothing the Trojans could do to weather the storm. American Canyon cruised to a 25-15 fourth-set win to force the deciding tiebreaker.

“I honestly think we needed to settle in tonight,” O’Brien said of dropping the second and third sets. “There’s something about this gym — every time we play in here, it takes us a while to get settled.”

American Canyon kept up the momentum in the fifth, with Avila coming in clutch again as they increased their lead to 7-2. It was then Petaluma’s time to battle, and the Trojans cut the lead down to as little as four. But the Wolves were in complete control, and went on a 5-4 run the rest of the way to take the fifth set and the match.

Both Giana Guintu and Nalani Bustos were everywhere for the Wolves. Guintu had 24 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Bustos added 20 digs, 20 assists and two aces.

With the win, American Canyon stays unbeaten in league play to improve to 5-0. They will play Sonoma Valley and San Marin in their next two games. Petaluma drops to 3-2 in league play and will play Justin-Siena in their next contest. Next week looms large for both teams, as each have a mouthwatering matchup with Vintage on the schedule.

Cardinal Newman 3, Analy 0

The Cardinals’ win streak rolls on, picking up their 18th straight win with a sweep of Analy in their league opener: 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.

Julia Waller continued her stellar season with six kills, 10 aces and 22 assists. Tessa Taylor added six kills and seven aces, while Caroline Dougherty earned two aces and 12 digs.

For Analy, Haven Serpa had eight kills, and she and Nevaeh Villagomez both had 13 digs apiece. Analy falls to 9-5 overall and has another tough challenge in Windsor on Thursday. The Cardinals face Maria Carrillo on Wednesday in a big NBL-Oak clash.

Maria Carrillo 3, Montgomery 0

The Pumas, who were on the right track heading into the league season with two straight wins, stayed hot after sweeping Montgomery 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.

Sophia Heller, who has quietly put together an amazing stretch of games, led the way with 15 kills. Jordyn Volmerding added five kills and five aces, while Melissa Minaker earned 16 digs.

Carrillo now sits at 9-6 overall, while Monty sits at an even .500 at 8-8. Carrillo has a tough test in Newman on Wednesday, while Monty has an equally large test in Windsor next Tuesday.

Windsor 3, Santa Rosa 0

Defending NBL-Oak champion Windsor opened up their league campaign with a sweep of Santa Rosa: 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.

Brielle Galli took command of the offense, dishing out 22 assists while serving six aces. Madison Shaw earned nine kills while Molly Ryan had seven.

For the Panthers, Sidney Smelser accounted for 12 digs in a gritty performance.

Santa Rosa falls to 7-3 on the year, while Windsor improves to 13-4. The Jaguars will take on Analy on Thursday, while Santa Rosa will play Cardinal Newman next Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Casa Grande 4, Petaluma 3

The Gauchos swept the doubles flight en route to a one-point win over crosstown rival Petaluma. One of the doubles matches went to a deciding third-set tiebreaker, as Casa’s Taylor Eaton/Ally Mann beat Petaluma’s Lila Kellison/Sofia Beatty 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

On the singles side is where the Trojans really flexed their muscles. Three of the singles matches were won by the Trojans in straight sets: Dee Dee Alpert beating Halle Boulter 6-3, 6-3; Annie Bober beating Taya Boulter 6-1, 6-0; and Tenlee Leone beating Violet Miccio 6-0, 6-1.

Casa ultimately got their winning point in another third-set tiebreaker, as Olivia Kiss beat Maya Hoffman 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 to give Casa the win.

Napa 5, Sonoma Valley 2

Napa swept the entire doubles flight, and came out with wins at third and fourth singles to get their second victory of the season.

The Dragons’ top two singles players, Solana Staes and Izzy Janson, took care of business. Staes defeated Kaelin Paringit 6-2, 6-1, while Janson beat Jessie Jessup 6-0, 6-3 to give Sonoma Valley their only two points of the match.

In perhaps the most exciting match of the day at third singles, Napa’s Zariel Robles edged Sonoma's Violet Cowles 6-4, 7-6.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.

