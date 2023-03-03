Prep roundup: Analy baseball walks off in wild win over Santa Rosa

The Analy baseball team scored a wild 8-7 win over Santa Rosa in extra innings Thursday in Sebastopol.

After a furious rally by the Panthers (0-3) in the top of the seventh to force extras, the Tigers (2-0) walked off in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball that allowed Conner Dooley, who led off the inning reaching on a hit-by-pitch, to score from third.

The game had stood tied at 3-3 before the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, only to see the Panthers respond with four runs of their own in the top of the seventh.

Brandon Kirtley drove in two runs to lead Analy offensively, while Ben Menard, Blake Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Lars Kristensen and Toby Bush drove in a run apiece. Bush also got the win in relief.

Santa Rosa was led offensively by Xavian Dominguez (2-for-2, double, two RBIs, three walks), Troy Rizo (1-for-4, two RBIs), Nolan Bankston (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Nolan Frost (2-for-4, RBI).

Elsewhere, Montgomery got a stellar outing from starting pitcher Asher Blain, who threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win at Sonoma Valley.

Blain struck out three and scattered four hits and a walk over his seven innings of work and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Luis Olivas delivered a big two-run hit in the fourth inning, where the Vikings (2-1) scored all three of their runs. Ryder Dienhart scored the other while both Shane Lerdahl had two hits.

The Dragons fall to 2-1 in the early going.

Maria Carrillo started hot and never looked back in an 11-5 win over American Canyon.

The Pumas (2-0) led 7-1 after two and scored at least a run in three of their final four innings at bat.

Matt Anderson collected three hits with a pair of RBIs, Tommy McPhee went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Jason Dalby scored three runs with a pair of hits and Cooper Wood had two hits and scored twice.

Petaluma’s bats were silenced for the second game in a row, a 6-0 loss to Redwood.

The Trojans (2-3) managed just one hit on the day, a two-out double from Dante Vachini in the bottom of the sixth.

Softball

Jamie McGaughey had a monster day at the plate while Lila Partridge scattered three hits over a complete-game outing to lead Casa Grande to a 9-2 over Rancho Cotate on Thursday.

McGaughey hit two home runs and finished the day with three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Gauchos, who are now 3-0 with a scoring differential of 25-4 in the early season.

Partridge, meanwhile, struck out six with just three hits and a run allowed in a seven-inning complete game. She got plenty of support from up and down the lineup. Alex Giacomini went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Georgia Moss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Abby McSweeney had a two-run triple.

The Cougars (0-1) will look to get back on track against Alhambra on Saturday.

Sonoma Valley gave a tough Marin Catholic team a battle in its first game of the season, but the Wildcats rallied late for a 6-4 win over the Dragons.

Sonoma Valley (0-1) led 4-2 after two innings before Marin Catholic (1-0) tied the game in the top of the sixth and then took the lead for good with two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Kassedy Midgley, who struck out six in a complete-game outing, also hit a two-run home run. Kayla Amormino scored twice with two hits while Tayler Owen and Victoria Magnani each had solo RBIs.

Analy held off a late rally from Archie Williams for a 9-8 win over the Falcons.

The Tigers (1-1) rallied to tie the game in the fifth at 6-6 before taking a 9-6 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Jordyn Schrag led Analy at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Sophia Pellini went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Kylee Bauman (2-for-4, RBI) and Malley Dyck (2-for-4, triple) also had solid games offensively.

