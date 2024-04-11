Prep roundup: Analy boys volleyball stays in hunt for NBL title

Boys volleyball

Analy 3, Ukiah 0

The Tigers swept the Wildcats in North Bay League play Tuesday, 25-9, 25-18, 25-23, to keep pace with league-leading American Canyon in the league race.

Analy (13-5, 7-1) got strong performances from Timur Wohl (three aces, two kills, five digs, 10 assists), Tyler Williams (five kills, five digs, ace), Maddox Bray (four kills, ace, eight digs) and Newen Tapia (13 assists, six digs).

The Tigers face Cardinal Newman on Friday as league play enters the home stretch. They’ll face fourth-place Sonoma Valley and fifth-place Windsor before the season finale against American Canyon (10-10, 6-0) on April 25.

Other scores

Windsor 3, Cardinal Newman 2

Sonoma Valley 3, Rancho Cotate 0

Swimming

Ukiah and Montgomery split their dual NBL meet Wednesday at Ridgeway, the Wildcats boys winning 108-66 and the Vikings girls winning 103-66.

In the boys standings, Ukiah is 2-1 and Montgomery is 0-3, while on the girls side, Montgomery is 1-1-1 and Ukiah is 0-3.

Here are the winners and their times from Wednesday’s meet.

Boys: Ukiah 108, Montgomery 46

200 Medley Relay: Ukiah, 1:52.76

200 Free: Griffin Lefebvre, Ukiah 2:17.34

200 IM: Kyle Derr, Montgomery, 2:40.50

50 Free: Grady Peterson, Montgomery, 25.50

100 Fly: Nick Larson, Ukiah, 58.49

100 Free: Tristan Ireland, Ukiah, 56.04

500 Free: Austin Danner, Ukiah, 5:31.55

200 Free Relay: Ukiah, 1.39.63

100 Back: Forrest Lefebvre, Ukiah 1:08.75

100 Breast: Josh Gradus, Ukiah 1:16.90

400 Free Relay: Ukiah, 3:44.81

Girls: Montgomery 103, Ukiah 66

200 Medley Relay: Montgomery, 2:21.59

200 Free: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 2:11.02

200 IM: Ella Danner, Ukiah, 2:40.57

50 Free: Ani McKay, Ukiah, 32.41

100 Fly: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 1:09.71

100 Free: Taylor Owen, Ukiah, 1:05.81

500 Free: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 6:37.23

200 Free Relay: Montgomery, 2:05.01

100 Back: Kat England-Mottard, Montgomery, 1:40.27

100 Breast: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 1:20.99

400 Free Relay: Ukiah, 4:51.61

Boys golf

Rancho Cotate 221, Piner 231

Logan Christian broke 40 to help led the Cougars to a league win over the Prospectors at Foxtail South on Wednesday.

Christian shot four-over par 39 to earn medalist honors while his teammates made up the rest of the top five individuals. Austin Fettkether shot 44, Nate Soiland 45, Mason Waters 46 and Connor Callejas 47.

JM Vasquez led Piner with a score of 50, followed by Alan Cortez 55, Richard Marquez 62 and Humberto Figueroa 64.

Montgomery 209, Santa Rosa 282

All five counting scorers shot 45 or better as the Vikings defeated the Panthers in an NBL match at Valley of the Moon on Wednesday.

Leading the way was medalist Hunter Ellison, who shot four-over 40. Teammates Jameson Picard (41), Will Clement (41), Jackson Ortiz (42) and Jaden Greer (45) followed as the next best individuals.

Patrick Seau led Santa Rosa with a score of 45, followed by Cooper Kelsey (53), Angel Lopez (65) and Cannon Meiers (68).

Maria Carrillo 205, Analy 208

The Pumas came out on top in a stellar NBL dual match at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Analy’s Cambron Nevill took home medalist honors with a round of one-under par 35 and was one of two players to break 40.

The other was Maria Carrillo’s Langston Alexander, who shot 39. All five Pumas with counting scores broke 45 — Mateo Rivas (40), Justin Sullivan (41), Dominic Neri (42) and Ryan Malm (43).

For Analy, Derek Reyff shot 42, Matthew Topham and Devon Pennington 43 each and Darren Bauman 45.

Rancho Cotate 224, St. Vincent 225

The Cougars edged out the Mustangs in a tight NBL match at Foxtail South on Tuesday.

St. Vincent’s Hudson Stipp earned medalist honors with a score of two-over par 37, one shot ahead of Rancho Cotate’s Logan Christian (38).

Rancho Cotate also got counting scores from Mason Fettkether (42), Austin Fettkether (46), Nate Soiland (47) and Mason Waters (51).

For St. Vincent, Bishop Gilfillan shot 40, Jack Hatcher 48, and Sebastian Andrade 49 and Enzo Vallee 51.

Healdsburg 251, Piner 301

The Greyhounds took down the Prospectors on a windy afternoon at the Links at Bodega Harbor, led by a stellar front nine from Beckett Little.

Little took home medalist honors with a score of six-over par 41 and was the lone player to shoot under 45 for the round. Healdsburg’s Graham Highfield carded a 45, Thatcher Little a 50, Alex Fitzpatrick a 55 and Ryan Mikalian a 60 to round out the ‘Hounds scores.

JM Vasquez shot 57 to lead Piner, followed by Humberto Figueroa and Alan Cortez (58), Richard Marquez (61) and Rafael Topete (67).

Boys tennis

Cardinal Newman 5, Analy 2

The Cardinals defeated the Tigers in an NBL dual match Wednesday.

Analy took No. 1 and No. 2 singles with wins from Ethan Dutt (7-5,6-4) and Jonathan Doughtie (6-3,6-1), respectively, but Newman won the rest of the ladder to take the match.

The Cardinals got singles wins at No. 3 from John O'Conell (6-1, 6-3) and No. 4 Drew Pratt (6-2, 6-0) and swept doubles.

Healdsburg 5, Montgomery 2

The Greyhounds beat the Vikings on Monday to move to 5-1 in league play.

Montgomery scored wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from Akira Gomez (6-4, 6-2) and Ethan Karres (6-4, 6-1), but Healdsburg got wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles from Lincoln Rueter (6-3, 6-1) and Brandon Hausman (6-3, 6-0).

