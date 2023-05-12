Prep roundup: Analy, Windsor, St. Vincent among softball winners

With the North Bay League softball season wrapping up, there were still some standout individual performances in Thursday’s slate of games.

Analy also entertained with a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks to a Kylee Bauman double with two outs.

Also, the Sonoma Academy boys tennis team fell out of the North Coast Section team championships, but will still have a lot of representatives in the individual championships early next week.

Softball

Analy 4, Rancho Cotate 3

Kylee Bauman is clutch.

With Analy (6-13, 3-12) down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, Bauman ripped a double to center field that scored three runs. That completed the comeback and gave the Tigers a thrilling win.

They were the Tigers’ first runs since the first inning, when an RBI single by Liliana Bloom scored Jordyn Schrag.

Rancho Cotate (7-14, 5-9) got on the board first thanks to a wild pitch. The Cougars increased their lead with two runs in the fifth. Isabella Scardina ripped a two-out, two-run double to center.

After Carlee Maddocks started the game for Analy, Rylie Koehler came in in the first and went 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

For the Cougars, Alex Schmelzel got the start and went 6⅔ innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out four.

No. 5 Windsor 16, No. 3 Maria Carrillo 5 (5)

If the saying goes “third time’s the charm,” then the third inning was certainly a charm for Windsor (13-10, 9-6).

The Jaguars scored 10 runs in that frame, fueled by 11 walks, a sac fly and a hit-by-pitch. Zoe Finney also hit a double to open the scoring in the inning.

Mia Avila had herself a game, driving in five runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Finney also got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing five runs on seven hits. Madison Cooper took the loss for the Pumas (15-4, 12-2), lasting two innings and allowing five runs on three hits.

St. Vincent 12, Healdsburg 1 (5)

In a day filled with top individual performances, Katarina Cespedes’ was no exception.

She, like Windsor’s Avila, drove in five runs — but this time on three hits as the Mustangs (8-12, 8-6) took care of business against Healdsburg (7-14, 5-9). Cespedes was at the center of two five-run innings, one in the second and another in the third.

Makayla Bignardi threw a gem for St. Vincent, going all five innings and striking out six while allowing one run on three hits. For the Greyhounds, Claire Berry took the loss, allowing 12 runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Ukiah 18, Santa Rosa 2 (5)

Aliyah Rosario, yet another RBI machine, drove in four runs as the Wildcats (17-6, 15-0) rode an 11-run first inning to beat the Panthers (11-8, 11-4). Her double kicked things off, and Ukiah didn’t look back from there.

Autumn Walker earned the win in the circle, going all five innings and striking out four while allowing two runs and two hits.

The Wildcats now finish their league season with a perfect 15-0 record.

Tennis

In the NCS Division 2 team tennis championships, No. 9 Sonoma Academy had a tough draw against top-seeded Branson, losing 7-0.

The Coastal Mountain Conference champion Coyotes will now turn their attention to the NCS Division 2 individual tournament, where they will be well represented. Alex Sae will play in the singles bracket, while the teams of Julian Mahrer/Jake Koida and Charlie De Alessi/Mateo Carillo will take part in the doubles bracket.

The individual championships will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at both Arcata and McKinleyville high schools in Humboldt County.

