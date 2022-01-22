Prep roundup: Andrew Pengel goes for 49 in Rancho Cotate win

Andrew Pengel erupted for a career-high 49 points to lead the Rancho Cotate boys basketball team to a 64-53 win over West County in North Bay League-Redwood play on Friday.

The senior guard hit eight threes and grabbed nine rebounds as the Cougars improved to 7-10 overall and 2-1 in league. His 49 points are the most scored by a Sonoma County player in a game this season. He’s now averaging a county-best 27.6 points per game and has scored at least 30 points in six games.

Saben Attebery scored 11 points for West County (10-7, 2-1) and Riley Rathbun added 10 points.

The Cardinal Newman boys basketball team held off Healdsburg 51-41 to improve to 11-9 overall and 3-2 in the NBL-Oak division. Gavin Vogensen led the Cardinals with 16 points while Leo Gonzalez added 11 and Sam Cline 10.

Healdsburg’s Sebby Leffew hit four threes en route to a game-high 21 points while Graham MacDonald chipped in 10 points for the Greyhounds, who have now dropped five straight to fall to 7-9, 0-3.

Montgomery pushed its winning streak to four games with a 66-23 win over Maria Carrillo. Nolan Bessire scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings (12-5, 4-0). Izeyah Wright and Nicholas Ausiello scored 10 apiece.

Luc Guggiana led the Pumas (6-13, 1-4) with 10 points.

Ukiah claimed a 60-27 win over Elsie Allen in the Redwood division to break above the .500 mark. Marcus Fenk had 20 points to lead all scorers while Cyrus Powell added 13 for the Wildcats (8-7, 1-1). Yousef Abuhamdeh scored 8 points to pace the Lobos (6-11, 0-3).

Girls basketball

Casa Grande kept its spot in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings intact with a 47-27 win over Sonoma Valley.

The Gauchos have won four straight and are now 13-5 overall and 4-0 in league, tied for the top spot with American Canyon, which needed overtime to get past Vintage on Friday.

The Gauchos were led by Mazin Dahmani (9 points and 4 steals) and AJ Harris (8 points and 5 rebounds)

Siena Hoban scored 7 points to lead the Dragons (6-9, 1-2).

Girls soccer

Amanda Kaufman scored twice to lead Windsor to a 2-0 win over Montgomery in NBL-Oak play. The Jaguars improve to 7-0-2 overall and 4-0 in league, while the Vikings drop to 5-4-1 and 1-2.

Maria Carrillo picked up its first Oak win on Friday, 1-0 over Santa Rosa, thanks to a goal from Eilidh Takekawa. That moves the Pumas to 4-3-3, 1-1 and drops the Panthers to 2-6, 0-2.

In the VVAL, Casa Grande continued its dominant run with a 4-0 win over Sonoma Valley. Taylor Ingram scored a pair of goals and Natalie Labanowski and Georgia Romstad had a goal apiece. Mallory Jones, Erika Marquardt, Karissa Roldan and Gabby Gottshall each had an assist.

The Gauchos are now 7-0-2 and 4-0-1 in league play.

Boys soccer

Maria Carrillo downed Rancho Cotate 5-0 in NBL-Oak play.

Carlos Lopez-Rivas had two goals and assist to lead the Pumas, who improve to 8-2-2 overall and 4-1-1 in league. Razak Adamu and Omar Lopez each had a goal and assist apiece, Alex Dipman scored a goal and Jaxon Cho and Carson Saunders had assists. Danny Garcia and Mateo Lepe combined for the shutout in goal.

The Cougars fall to 7-3-4 and 3-2-2.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.