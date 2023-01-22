Prep roundup: Area wrestlers show out at Maria Carrillo’s Puma Classic

Seven wrestlers from the North Bay League reached the championship matches, while others placed, at the 23rd annual Puma Classic wrestling tournament Saturday at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa.

Out of those seven, five represented Ukiah. Kymani Capri (126 pounds), Vincent Tyrrell (132), Henry Meyer (182), Jordan Schwarm (195) and Lestat Cisneros (285) all made the finals for the Wildcats. All fell short, however, in the final matches, finishing in second place.

The other two wrestlers in the finals were Maria Carrillo’s Thomas Grinnell (152 pounds) and Cloverdale’s Dylan Jones (138 pounds). Grinnell lost via technical fall to Vacaville’s Quasi Marini, while Jones lost via fall to Vacaville’s Arjun Nagra.

Other key placers included Maria Carrillo’s William Harvey, who took third place in the 106-pound weight class. Carrillo’s Brad Harbaugh took third place in the 113-pound class, while Cardinal Newman’s Eric McDonell took fifth.

William (Harvey) as a freshman, that kid is amazing,” Maria Carrillo head coach Tim Bruce said. “He’s a sponge; you tell him something and he absorbs it and is right there to get better and better every single day.”

As far as the team scores, Vacaville ran away with first place, scoring 278.5 points. Ukiah came in second with 198 points. Other local teams in the 30-team field were Analy, Cloverdale, Cardinal Newman, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and St. Vincent.

Full results can be found at puma-classic.com.

Girls basketball

Healdsburg picked up a league win at Rancho Cotate, winning 68-44. The Greyhounds’ offense was firing on full cylinders and was led by Allie Espinoza’s double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Hailey Webb scored 25 points and Itzel Ortiz added 18 to aid the offense.

For Rancho, Janice Williams scored 14 points and Nina Boblitt had 11.

Cloverdale beat Roseland 50-25 on Saturday to improve to 9-7 on the season. The Eagles were led by Tylie Hatcher, who had a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Amara Galvan also had a stellar game for Cloverdale, scoring 12 points and getting four steals.

Maria Carrillo earned a nonleague 62-36 win over Las Lomas. Leyna Gorauskas (15 points, eight rebounds), and Ivy Dutcher (14 points, seven rebounds) led the Pumas’ offense in the victory.

Boys basketball

In nonleague action, Coach Duane Nelson recorded his 400th win as Ukiah beat Swett 50-38. Swett’s Darnell Russell led all scorers with 21 points, while the dynamic duo of Marcus Fenk (16 points) and Tony Zacarias (12) led the way for Ukiah. The Wildcats improved to 19-4 on the year.

Montgomery picked up a win in an NBL/VVAL crossover, beating American Canyon 59-29. Owen Faustino and Donovan Hawkins each scored 14 points to lead the Vikings and Will Grafe added 10.

Don't see your team's score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.