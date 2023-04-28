Prep roundup: Baseball, softball league races start to narrow; Windsor, Ukiah win NBL golf titles

The stakes are starting to rise as the regular season for softball and baseball enters the home stretch.

With only a handful of games remaining, the true pennant contenders are starting to take shape.

While they were off Thursday, Casa Grande baseball clinched at least a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title with Petaluma’s loss.

Ukiah softball also stayed perfect in NBL-Redwood play and inched closer to capturing their first league title since 2015.

The NBL-Oak softball and baseball races also continue to heat up. Windsor softball retook second place with its win over Cardinal Newman, while the Cardinals’ nationally ranked baseball team finished off another sweep to remain perfect on the year.

In other sports this week, Ukiah and Windsor took home the league titles in NBL-Redwood and Oak boys golf.

Let’s take a closer look at all the action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 3, Rancho Cotate 1

The Cardinals’ undefeated season rolls on as Northern California’s No. 1 team finished off the sweep of the Cougars with some solid pitching to move to 21-0 on the year and 8-0 in league play.

Landen Rota allowed just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings to earn the win and Evan Sandoval earned the save with a strikeout over a perfect final inning of work.

Jack Lazark had two hits with an RBI, while Diego Boardman and Raul Valdivia had an RBI on a hit. Anane Wilson and Nate Niehaus each added two hits for the Cardinals, who scored all three of their runs in the third.

Devon Laguinto pitched well for the Cougars (10-11, 2-6), allowing just three runs on nine hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a complete game but took the loss. Lucas Hermes had three hits, including a double, with an RBI.

The NBL-Oak title will once again come down to the final series of the regular season next week when the Cardinals play second-place Windsor (15-3, 6-1) twice. The Jaguars were off Thursday and close out their series against Maria Carrillo (9-8, 2-5) on Friday. If they lose, the Cardinals would clinch at least a share of the league title, but a win would set up a winner-take-all series next week.

The Cardinals would clinch outright with a win in the series opener Wednesday at Windsor.

Last season, Windsor swept Cardinal Newman in the final series of the regular season to steal a share of the league title.

Justin-Siena 8, No. 5 Petaluma 3

The Braves rallied to split the season series with the Trojans behind a late scoring flurry.

They scored all eight of their runs from the fifth inning on, including four in the seventh that blew the game open.

Petaluma (13-8-1, 7-4) held a 1-0 lead entering the fifth before the Braves took the lead for good with a three-run inning. Dante Vachini had two hits, including a double, with an RBI, Aaron Davainis had two hits and an RBI, Arlo Pendleton drove in a run and Zach Fiene went 2-for-2.

The Trojans’ loss means that first-place Casa Grande clinches at least a share of the VVAL regular-season title. The Gauchos could clinch outright next week with a win in one of their final two league games.

Napa 8, Sonoma Valley 7 (11 innings)

The Dragons’ tough luck in league play continued with a marathon walk-off loss to the Grizzlies.

This is the fourth game decided by one run for the Dragons (8-13, 1-9) in VVAL play and their second 11-inning loss. Napa’s Noah Massey had the walk-off hit Thursday, a two-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th.

Max Harrison had four hits, including a double, to lead the Dragons offensively. Beau Jurasek drove in a pair of runs, Hudson Giarritta had two hits with an RBI and three stolen bases while Julian Brenek and Anthony DeTorres each recorded an RBI.

The Dragons forced extras by scoring a run in the seventh to tie the game at 7-7. They fell behind 6-0 early but stayed in the game thanks to the efforts of Grant Kiser, Jaren Kneeland and Brenek out of the bullpen. They combined for seven strikeouts, two hits, five walks and an earned run in six innings of work.

Softball

No. 5 Windsor 11, No. 3 Cardinal Newman 7

After falling out of second place last week, the Jaguars regained their standing in the NBL-Oak as they beat the Cardinals to win the season series.

Competitive throughout, it was the five-run fourth inning that gave the Jaguars (10-7, 6-4) the win. The scoring onslaught broke a 5-5 tie.

Sophia Soltanizadeh and Alyssa Rivers each had two hits and three RBIs to pace Windsor offensively. Esperanza Marquez drove in a pair of runs and Maddie Senkowski had three hits with an RBI.

Mia Avila went the distance in the circle, striking out eight with two walks and eight hits. Only one of the seven runs she allowed was earned.

For the Cardinals (12-7, 6-5), Jordyn Johnsen had two hits and two RBIs and Sloan Burke drove in a pair of runs with a double.

Windsor trails league-leading Maria Carrillo (13-2, 10-1) by 3½ games with four games left, including two head-to-head matchups with the Pumas.

Maria Carrillo won via forfeit over Analy (4-9, 1-7) on Thursday.

Montgomery 2, Rancho Cotate 1

The Vikings won their season series over the Cougars with a dramatic walk-off win.

Montgomery (7-8-2, 4-7) scored both of their runs in the final two innings, the last on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Bella Pena to score the winning run from third.

Sara Habkirk earned the win with seven strikeouts, five hits and an earned run in a complete-game outing. Habkirk also had two hits, as did Elle Picard, who also doubled.

For Rancho Cotate (6-11, 4-6), Izzy Scardina went 3-for-3 with a double and Alex Schmelzel hit a solo home run and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, two walks, six hits and two unearned runs.

Ukiah 18, Piner 1 (5 innings)

The Wildcats inched closer to clinching the NBL-Redwood title with another mercy-rule win. Out of their 11 league wins, eight have come via mercy rule.

Ukiah (13-5, 11-0) got contributions from up and down its lineup. Autumn Walker had three RBIs with a double, Kali Garcia had two hits, including a double, for two RBIs and four runs scored, Kylyn Watkins had a double and a triple with two RBIs and Aliyah Rosario scored three times and drove in two runs.

Tahtiana James went the first three innings, allowing a hit, an earned run and three walks with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Briana Sanchez drove in the lone run for Piner (2-12, 2-9) in the second inning.

Ukiah holds a 2½-game lead over second-place Santa Rosa with four games remaining for each team. They’ll face each other in their final meeting of league play Tuesday, with Ukiah looking for the three-game sweep.

St. Vincent 17, Elsie Allen 7 (5 innings)

The Mustangs snapped a four-game skid with a mercy rule win over the Lobos behind a 10-run first inning.

Vanessa Rios had three hits, including a double and a triple, with two RBIs while Sofia Romano went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Serine Ghattas also had a pair of RBIs and Ileana Jimenez and Audrey Klinge each had one RBI.

Kat Cespedes earned the win with four innings of work, striking out two with five walks, two hits and three earned runs.

Boys golf

The NBL-Oak and Redwood pennants were awarded this week with the conclusion of league matches.

Windsor edged out Maria Carrillo to capture the Oak title, while Ukiah repeated as champion of the Redwood.

The Jaguars and Pumas were locked in a tight two-team battle for the league title this year, but Windsor prevailed by two points in the standings.

In the final NBL-Oak match Wednesday at Windsor Golf Course, the Pumas won the team match by two strokes, with four players shooting in the 70s, led by Alex LemMon, who shot an ever-par 72 to finish tied for first overall as an individual. Justin Sullivan shot four-over 76 to finish in the top five individuals.

Windsor, which took second, also had four players in the 70s, led by Jake Latz and his leading score of 72. JJ Scott also cared a 76 and Will Hoff a 77.

Cardinal Newman took third behind Ryan Bello, who shot 73, and Francesco Reale, who shot 77.

As the league champion, Windsor will advance as a team to the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship, which will take place at Foxtail North Golf Club on May 15.

Ukiah claimed the NBL-Redwood title with a 28-stroke victory over the field at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma on Wednesday.

Evan Lodge shot 16-over par 88 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Bode Gower with a 90.

Owen Behrens shot an 87 to lead second-place Healdsburg, while medalist honors went to Logan Christian of third-place Rancho Cotate. He shot an 80 for the low score of the day.

The top individuals from both leagues will compete at the NBL Qualifiers next week, with the top finishers advancing to the NCS Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier the following week.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman closed out the regular season with a 3-0 win, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 victory over Roseland University Prep on Wednesday, finishing out the year with a 9-9 overall record and 5-6 mark in its first season in the Marin County Athletic League.

Connor Delaney led the way with 16 kills, 16 digs and six aces while Nico Bartolomei added 10 kills, Owen Reis had 14 digs and 24 assists and Jordan Solano chipped in 14 digs.

Standings

Baseball

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman 21-0, 8-0

Windsor 15-3, 6-1

Ukiah 12-5, 4-3

Maria Carrillo 9-8, 2-5

Rancho Cotate 10-11, 2-6

Analy 6-15, 0-7

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery 9-8, 7-2

Santa Rosa 10-13, 6-5

Healdsburg 11-7, 4-4

Piner 6-13, 3-6

St. Vincent 10-10, 3-6

Elsie Allen 0-1, 0-1

VVAL

Casa Grande 16-4, 8-2

Petaluma 13-8-1, 7-4

American Canyon 10-11, 6-5

Justin-Siena 11-7, 5-5

Vintage 9-12, 5-5

Napa 6-10, 4-6

Sonoma Valley 8-13, 1-9

Softball

NBL-Oak

Maria Carrillo 12-2, 9-1

Windsor 10-7, 6-4

Cardinal Newman 12-7, 6-5

Rancho Cotate 6-11, 4-6

Montgomery 7-8-2, 4-7

Analy 4-8, 1-7

NBL-Redwood

Ukiah 13-5, 11-0

Santa Rosa 8-6, 8-2

Healdsburg 6-9, 5-4

St. Vincent 5-11, 5-5

Piner 2-12, 2-9

Elsie Allen 0-11, 0-11

VVAL

Casa Grande 17-3, 9-1

Vintage 13-8, 7-2

Petaluma 12-6, 6-4

American Canyon 12-6, 6-4

Napa 6-11, 3-6

Sonoma Valley 9-11, 2-7

Justin-Siena 1-10, 0-9

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

