Prep roundup: Baseball, softball league races start to narrow; Windsor, Ukiah win NBL golf titles

The stakes are starting to rise as the regular season for softball and baseball enters the home stretch.

With only a handful of games remaining, the true pennant contenders are starting to take shape.

While they were off Thursday, Casa Grande baseball clinched at least a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title with Petaluma’s loss.

Ukiah softball also stayed perfect in NBL-Redwood play and inched closer to capturing their first league title since 2015.

The NBL-Oak softball and baseball races also continue to heat up. Windsor softball retook second place with its win over Cardinal Newman, while the Cardinals’ nationally ranked baseball team finished off another sweep to remain perfect on the year.

In other sports this week, Ukiah and Windsor took home the league titles in NBL-Redwood and Oak boys golf.

Let’s take a closer look at all the action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 3, Rancho Cotate 1

The Cardinals’ undefeated season rolls on as Northern California’s No. 1 team finished off the sweep of the Cougars with some solid pitching to move to 21-0 on the year and 8-0 in league play.

Landen Rota allowed just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings to earn the win and Evan Sandoval earned the save with a strikeout over a perfect final inning of work.

Jack Lazark had two hits with an RBI, while Diego Boardman and Raul Valdivia had an RBI on a hit. Anane Wilson and Nate Niehaus each added two hits for the Cardinals, who scored all three of their runs in the third.

Devon Laguinto pitched well for the Cougars (10-11, 2-6), allowing just three runs on nine hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a complete game but took the loss. Lucas Hermes had three hits, including a double, with an RBI.

The NBL-Oak title will once again come down to the final series of the regular season next week when the Cardinals play second-place Windsor (15-3, 6-1) twice. The Jaguars were off Thursday and close out their series against Maria Carrillo (9-8, 2-5) on Friday. If they lose, the Cardinals would clinch at least a share of the league title, but a win would set up a winner-take-all series next week.

The Cardinals would clinch outright with a win in the series opener Wednesday at Windsor.

Last season, Windsor swept Cardinal Newman in the final series of the regular season to steal a share of the league title.

Justin-Siena 8, No. 5 Petaluma 3

The Braves rallied to split the season series with the Trojans behind a late scoring flurry.

They scored all eight of their runs from the fifth inning on, including four in the seventh that blew the game open.

Petaluma (13-8-1, 7-4) held a 1-0 lead entering the fifth before the Braves took the lead for good with a three-run inning. Dante Vachini had two hits, including a double, with an RBI, Aaron Davainis had two hits and an RBI, Arlo Pendleton drove in a run and Zach Fiene went 2-for-2.

The Trojans’ loss means that first-place Casa Grande clinches at least a share of the VVAL regular-season title. The Gauchos could clinch outright next week with a win in one of their final two league games.

Napa 8, Sonoma Valley 7 (11 innings)

The Dragons’ tough luck in league play continued with a marathon walk-off loss to the Grizzlies.

This is the fourth game decided by one run for the Dragons (8-13, 1-9) in VVAL play and their second 11-inning loss. Napa’s Noah Massey had the walk-off hit Thursday, a two-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th.

Max Harrison had four hits, including a double, to lead the Dragons offensively. Beau Jurasek drove in a pair of runs, Hudson Giarritta had two hits with an RBI and three stolen bases while Julian Brenek and Anthony DeTorres each recorded an RBI.

The Dragons forced extras by scoring a run in the seventh to tie the game at 7-7. They fell behind 6-0 early but stayed in the game thanks to the efforts of Grant Kiser, Jaren Kneeland and Brenek out of the bullpen. They combined for seven strikeouts, two hits, five walks and an earned run in six innings of work.

Softball

No. 5 Windsor 11, No. 3 Cardinal Newman 7

After falling out of second place last week, the Jaguars regained their standing in the NBL-Oak as they beat the Cardinals to win the season series.

Competitive throughout, it was the five-run fourth inning that gave the Jaguars (10-7, 6-4) the win. The scoring onslaught broke a 5-5 tie.

Sophia Soltanizadeh and Alyssa Rivers each had two hits and three RBIs to pace Windsor offensively. Esperanza Marquez drove in a pair of runs and Maddie Senkowski had three hits with an RBI.

Mia Avila went the distance in the circle, striking out eight with two walks and eight hits. Only one of the seven runs she allowed was earned.