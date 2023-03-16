Montgomery pitcher Ben Carlile was locked in for his start against Santa Rosa on Wednesday as he fired a two-hit complete game to lead the Vikings to a 6-0 win over the Panthers in their North Bay League-Redwood opener.

Carlile needed just 71 pitches to go all seven, striking out five along the way with zero walks. Offensively, Shane Lerdahl and Keegan Peterson each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Bobby McGovern added an RBI.

The win moves the Vikings to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in league. Santa Rosa drops to 2-6, 1-1.

A four-run second inning proved to be the difference in Ukiah’s 7-3 win over Piner on Wednesday that keeps the Wildcats’ record perfect in the early season.

The Wildcats (3-0) took the lead for good on a two-run triple from Trevor Frazer that made it 2-1 in the second. They went on to take a 4-1 lead in the frame before the Prospectors (2-5) started to chip away.

In the fifth, an RBI single from Piner’s Anthony Cordoza cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Wildcats scored two more runs in the sixth to pull away.

Frazer’s two RBIs were a game high, Canyon Loflin went 2-for-3 and Trevor Schlafter went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Ukiah, while Cordova went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Kellan Stiles doubled with an RBI for Piner.

Nathan Looney earned the win, striking out six with four hits and two runs allowed in three innings of work.

Analy was stymied offensively by Pinole Valley in a 4-0 loss Wednesday. Sammy Long pitched well for the Tigers (3-2), giving up three hits with a run, two walks and two strikeouts in five innings, but Analy managed just two hits for the game.

Softball

Cardinal Newman has had a flare for the dramatic this season, a trend that continued Wednesday in a 5-4 extra-inning win over St. Helena.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, the Cardinals (5-1) had a chance to take the lead after a one-out triple from Jordyn Johnsen but a strikeout, intentional walk and a line out ended the inning without a score.

But an inning later, the Cardinals got the timely hits they needed. An error off a hit from Nicole DiMarco scored Mackenzie Dennis to make it 4-3 and a few batters later Johnsen singled in another run to make it 5-3.

St. Helena rallied with a run of their own in the bottom of the eighth but the Cardinals ended the game with catcher Christell McCormick throwing out a runner trying to steal second.

Johnsen finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Izzy Kunimune went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Callie Howard earned the win, throwing all eight innings with 11 strikeouts, three hits, an earned run and three walks.

Casa Grande opened up Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 5-1 win over Vintage on Wednesday to continue their hot play of late.

Lila Partridge led the offensive attack for the Gauchos (5-1, 1-0) with a home run and three RBIs while Alex Giacomini went 2-for-4, which was plenty of support for starting pitcher Georgia Moss — went the distance with six hits and an earned run allowed with two strikeouts.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman moved to 2-0 in Marin County Athletic League play with a 3-0 sweep, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19, of visiting San Marin on Tuesday,

Connor Delaney had 16 kills and five aces, Drew Krilich added 12 assists and John Simon had six digs and two aces for the Cardinals.

