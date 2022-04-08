Prep roundup: Callie Howard’s homer lifts Cardinal Newman

Behind the late heroics of Callie Howard, the Cardinal Newman softball team defeated Rancho Cotate, the Press Democrat’s top-ranked squad in the area, 6-5 in walk-off fashion in North Bay League-Oak play on Thursday.

Howard delivered the big hit, a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh that scored Mackenzie Dennis to give the No. 6 Cardinals (7-9, 3-3) their second win of the season over the No. 1 Cougars (8-3, 5-2).

Howard had two hits on the day while Dennis doubled twice and collected two RBIs. Howard also earned the win in the circle, going all seven innings with nine hits, three earned runs and two strikeouts.

Haley Wyatt hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Cougars, who remain atop the NBL-Oak standings but have now dropped two of their three past three games.

The Cougars are a game ahead of No. 4 Maria Carrillo, which also lost on Thursday.

The Pumas (8-5, 4-3) were knocked off by No. 7 Montgomery 9-4, thanks to a four-run sixth inning from the Vikings (4-7, 3-4).

Sophomore Jayden Cox went 2 for 4 with a home run – her fifth of the year – and a double, driving in three runs. Fellow sophomore Sara Habkirk went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Ava Parmelee went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Sophomore Sydney Millea threw a complete game with eight hits, four earned runs, no walks and two strikeouts.

For the Pumas, Olivia Rivera hit her fifth home run of the season in a two-hit, two-RBI day while Madison Cooper and Sascha Burk-Chavez each doubled with an RBI.

No. 5 Windsor won its third game in a row, taking out No. 9 West County 9-1 to improve to 4-3 in the NBL-Oak and 9-5 overall.

Adriana Novak went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Lily Caughie doubled twice and drove in two and Riley Zwetsloot recorded three RBIs. Maddie Senkowski and Haley Homan also each went 3 for 5.

Mia Avila improved to 6-1 on the year, firing a complete game four-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk.

Elliot Gorath went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead West County (6-9, 1-6), which will look to snap its six-game skid on Tuesday when it hosts Cardinal Newman.

No. 8 St. Vincent defeated No. 10 Piner 9-1 on Thursday in a battle of the top two teams in the NBL-Redwood.

Maddy De La Montanya drove in two runs, Izzy Badaglia went 2 for 3 and Madelyn Rynning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the Mustangs (10-5, 6-0), who have won six straight and now lead the Redwood standings by a game and a half.

Sophia Skubic picked up her ninth of the year in a dominant outing, striking out nine with two hits and two walks in a complete game.

Malina Weerts brought home the lone run of the game for the Prospectors (7-6, 5-2).

It was all Ukiah in a 27-1 throttling of Santa Rosa in NBL-Redwood play on Thursday.

The Wildcats (3-6, 3-2) scored at least three runs in each of the game’s five innings but blew the game open with a 14-run third.

Jaidyn Sanders doubled twice and drove in six runs to lead the offensively onslaught. Kylyn Watkins had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Autumn Walker hit a triple in a three-hit day with three RBIs, McKenna Bird went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and five runs scored, and Emma Bushby and Addy Jacobsen each drove in two runs.

Julia Maldonado allowed four hits and a run with six strikeouts in five innings for the win.

Danniella Lee tripled to drive in the only run of the game for the Panthers (3-10, 2-5).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Sonoma Valley put together a furious rally in a 14-11 win in eight innings over No. 2 Petaluma on Thursday.

The Dragons (4-7, 1-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh, capped by a pinch-hit, two-run double by Ellie Quackenbush with two outs to force extra innings. In the eighth, the Dragons poured on four more runs to complete the comeback.

Kassedy Midgley went 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs for Sonoma Valley, while Katherine Kiser hit a two-run home run and Victoria Magnani doubled twice with an RBI.

Midgley also earned the win, going four scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and a strikeout in relief.

Payton Yeomans drove in three runs for the Trojans (6-4, 2-2) and Mallory O’Keefe went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

No. 3 Casa Grande also fell on Thursday, dropping a VVAL game 6-0 to first-place Vintage.

Crushers’ starter Raimy Gamsby struck out 15 and allowed only three hits in her complete-game outing.

The Gauchos drop to 2-3 in league and 6-5 overall.

Boys Tennis

Cardinal Newman edged Montgomery 4-3 in a league battle on Thursday.

Montgomery took No. 1 and No. 2 singles behind Samu Gomez’s 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 win over Aiden Buerger and Akira Gomez’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Paul Munsell. Cardinal Newman rounded out singles play with wins at No. 3 from Josh Buerger, 6-2, 6-2, and No. 4 Nolan Postal, 6-1, 6-2

The Cardinals closed the match out with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Reinhardt Loxley and Dante Natale beat Darius Cuenca and Brett Shea, 6-4, 6-4 while Aidan McLaughlin and Charlie Oandason defeated Grant English-Albert and Bailey Bounkhoun, 6-4, 6-1. Montgomery won No. 3 doubles via default.

The Cardinals are now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in league.

Maria Carrillo continued its dominance in the NBL with a 7-0 win over Windsor on Thursday.

Chase Carter (6-2, 6-4), Chris Leung (6-2, 6-1), Luke Negri (6-0, 6-2) and Taro Zingg (6-2, 6-1) swept singles for the Pumas. Kendall Lee and Jackson Dorr (6-0, 6-0), Adrian Chau and Gavin Baker (6-0, 6-2) and Shravan Sundaram and Rithik Gopalakrishnan (6-0, 6-1) did the same in doubles.

West County got a 6-1 win over Healdsburg in league play on Thursday.

Johnathan Doughtie beat Nikhil Bansal 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, Steven Doody won 6-2, 6-1 over Geddy Frey in No. 2 and Henry Baggett defeated Levi Frey 6-1, 7-5.

Logan Lumetta got Healdsburg on the board with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jack Stoufer in No. 4 singles.

West County also swept Healdsburg in doubles.

