Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball blanks Analy; Maria Carrillo, Ukiah golf pick up wins

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5, Analy 0

The Cardinals finished off a series sweep of the Tigers on Thursday behind a strong pitching performance from Jack Pezzolo.

The junior and UC Davis commit struck out 10 and allowed three hits over 6⅔ innings of work to help Newman improve to 10-4 on the year and 2-0 in the North Bay League Oak division.

Offensively, Jacob Moreda had two hits with an RBI, Josh Jannicelli had two RBIs on a hit and Ian Phelps had two hits and scored twice.

Analy dropped to 4-8-2 overall and 0-2 in league and will look to snap its four-game skid with a two-game series against Windsor (3-4-1, 0-1) next week.

The Cardinals have a good test next week against Ukiah (9-2, 1-0).

Archbishop Riordan 6, St. Vincent 3

The Crusaders scored three runs in the top of the fifth to rally past the Mustangs in nonleague play Thursday.

Josh Malik had a big day for St. Vincent (6-8), going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs at the plate and pitching three innings with four strikeouts, a hit and two unearned runs. Nico Antonini also had three hits, including a triple, with an RBI.

Boys golf

Maria Carrillo 196, Santa Rosa (forfeit)

The Pumas rolled to a win over the Panthers at Sugarloaf in cold and wet conditions Thursday.

Maria Carrillo’s Dominic Neri took home medalist honors with a score of six-over par 38, while teammates Langston Alexander, Mateo Rivas and Aiden Padgett all shot 39.

The Pumas’ other counting score came from Ryan Malm (41).

Santa Rosa was led by Patrick Seau, who shot 41. Other scorers were Cooper Kelsey (50), Angel Lopez (63) and Cannon Meier (63).

Analy 212, Rancho Cotate 254

Devon Pennington earned medalist honors with a low score of four-over par 39 at Northwood Golf Course on Thursday.

Analy’s Darren Bauman and Derek Reyff both shot 42 to tie for second individually, while teammate Wade Lewis carded a 43 to finish in solo third. Matthew Tophman shot a 46 to round out the counting scores for Analy.

Matt Griner led Rancho Cotate with a score of 46, followed by Braden Kelyl (47), Jayden Billings (52), Connor Callents (53) and Mason Magallen (56)

Ukiah 211, Healdsburg 226

The Wildcats took the down the Greyhounds at Healdsburg Golf Course on Thursday, led by a low score of four-over par 39 from Kallen Thurston.

All five counting scorers for Ukiah shot under 50. The others were Shay Parrish (41), Austin Pardini (42), Jack Laramendy (43) and Evan Lodge (46).

For Healdsburg, Thatcher Little shot 42 while Beckett Little and Graham Highfield each carded scores of 44. Evan Behrens (46) and Alex Fitzpatrick (50) rounded out the counting scores.

St Vincent de Paul 265, Piner 295

The Mustangs defeated the Prospectors in a dual match at Petaluma Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Bishop Gilfillan shot eight-over par 43 to earn medalist honors, while St. Vincent teammates Sebastian Andrade (52), Roman Yusupov (56), Enzo Vallee (57) and Harrison Barley (57) rounded out the counting scores.

For Piner, Jim Vasquez led the way with a score of 54, followed by Richard Marquez (55), Alan Cortez (56), Humberto Figueroa (63) and Rafael Topete (66).

Boys volleyball

Analy 3, Rancho Cotate 0

The Tigers stayed in the hunt for the NBL title with a three-set sweep of the Cougars on Thursday, 25-8, 25-7, 25-21.

As a team, Analy (10-3, 6-1) recorded seven aces and 28 kills. Leading the way individually were Magnus Niedamier (two aces, four kills, eight digs), Newen Tapia (13 assists, nine digs), Traver Huggins (six kills) and Bryce Williams (five kills).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.