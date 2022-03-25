Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball keeps hot streak going

The state-ranked Cardinal Newman baseball team kept its early-season winning streaking rolling on Thursday with a resounding win over Petaluma.

The Cardinals, who were ranked No. 23 in the state by CalHi Sports earlier this week, scored in every inning but the third to beat the Trojans 13-2 for their sixth straight win.

Nathan Phelps (3 for 5, double, two RBIs), Gavin Rognlien (3 for 3, two RBIs), Brady Boyd (1 for 3, double, two RBIs) and Mason Lerma (3 for 4, two runs) led the way offensively for the Cardinals (7-1) in the nonleague contest.

Four pitchers combined to allow just three hits to the Trojans (2-3), who scored their two runs on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk in the second inning.

Fresno State commit Wyatt Davis went 1 for 2 with an RBI to pace Petaluma, which opens Vine Valley Athletic League play on Friday at Napa.

On Wednesday, Sonoma Valley opened VVAL play by handing Casa Grande its second consecutive in a thrilling 9-8 game decided on a walk-off in extra innings.

Sophomore Beau Jurasek had the game-winning hit, a pinch-hit bunt single that scored Landon Waldrop from third, to give the Dragons (4-5, 1-0) the win in the bottom of the eighth.

The loss dropped the Gauchos to 7-3 overall and 0-1 in league. It’s their third loss in their last five games and fourth straight game decided in extra innings.

Both Mason Cox and Kalen Clemmens drove in two runs, while Kaden Ramirez and Zack Baird had three hits apiece.

For the Dragons, Andrew Bonfigli had three hits and Adam Duffield and Nicolas Sebastiani each had two as six hitters recorded an RBI. Christian Hernandez got the win on the mound, going five innings with seven hits, three earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts in relief.

Softball

Casa Grande open VVAL play on Thursday with its third straight win, 18-6 in six innings over Sonoma Valley.

The Gauchos (5-2, 1-0) scored seven runs in the first innings and led 7-6 through two before blowing the game open by scoring four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Jamie McGaughey went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs and hit a game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the 10-run rule.

Jordan Baughn also doubled and drove in three runs, Maddie Fannin doubled twice in a four-hit day with an RBI, Macey Shern drove in two with a double and Mackenzie MacQuarrie added two RBIs.

Baughn also got the win in the circle, going 4⅔ innings of relief with four hits and eight strikeouts.

Victoria Magnani homered and drove in three for Sonoma Valley (2-5, 0-1) and Kayla Amormino tripled with three RBIs.

Cardinal Newman also picked up a win over Sonoma Valley on Wednesday, topping the Dragons 12-6 in a nonleague game.

The Cardinals led 7-4 late before scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.

Paytin Salfi went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs, Tori Leighton doubled and drove in two, Christell McCormick had two RBIs and Sarah Khoury had two hits for the Cardinals (6-4). Francesca Hart went two innings in relief for the win.

Taylor Owen went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Dragons.

Boys tennis

Ukiah picked up a 4-1 nonleague win over Willits on Thursday,

The Wildcats swept singles courtesy of Jackson Brown (No. 1, 6-0, 6-1), Richard Johnson (No. 2, 7-6, 2-6, 10-8) and Elijah Kirkley (No. 3, 6-2,6-3). Ukiah also won No. 2 doubles with Cash Dolan and Owen Sangiacomo’s 6-4, 6-4 win.

Leticia Lopez and Destiny Martinez won No. 1 doubles for Willits 7-6, 6-0.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.