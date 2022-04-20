Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball outlasts Ukiah in narrow victory

After a successful run in the Boras Classic last week, the Cardinal Newman baseball team overcame a scare against a North Bay League-Oak opponent on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Cardinals, the No. 1 team in the Press Democrat’s area rankings and a top-25 team in the state according CalHi Sports, held off No. 5 Ukiah 3-2 at Ukiah in a nail-biter win.

The league-leading Cardinals (15-2, 5-0) pulled ahead in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh to head to the final half inning leading 3-1 before the second-place Wildcats (13-5, 3-2) put together one final rally. After loading the bases with one out, Austin Ford made it 3-2 with a fielder’s choice RBI. Kessler Koch was then hit by a pitch to load the bases once more, but Cardinals’ reliever Tanner Bradley got out of the jam with a ground out to pull out the hard-fought win.

Nate Phelps had a pair of hits with an RBI while Brady Boyd and Blake Bryson each drove in runs for the Cardinals. Mason Lerma earned his fifth win of the season, striking out 10 with three walks, four hits and an earned run allowed in six innings.

Luke Schat took a no decision for Ukiah despite a stellar outing, allowing four hits, four walks and an earned run with seven strikeouts in five innings. Ford led the way offensively with a hit and two RBIs.

The conclusion of the two-game series will be at Cardinal Newman on Friday.

In non-league action Monday, No. 3 Petaluma stayed hot with a 10-0 win over El Cerrito in six innings. It’s the fifth straight win for the Trojans (10-5) and seventh in their past eight games.

Six pitchers took the mound for Petaluma and combined to allow just one hit with two walks and six strikeouts. Offensively, Raime Dayton doubled twice and drove in a run. Conor Fegan and Dante Vachini also both doubled with an RBI. In total, eight Trojans recorded an RBI.

Petaluma returns to Vine Valley Athletic League action on Wednesday, weather permitting, with a matchup against Napa, a final tune-up before a huge game against cross-town rival No. 2 Casa Grande on Friday.

In NBL-Redwood play on Tuesday, No. 7 West County won its sixth straight game, 7-0 over Piner to stay unbeaten in league.

Luke Dillon struck out 14 in a complete-game effort, allowing just three hits and a walk as he improved to 7-2 on the year and lowered his earned run average to 1.15 in 61 innings.

Offensively, Miles Snodgrass went 2 for 5 with two RBIs while Branden Kirtley and Lars Kristensen each had two apiece.

Softball

Behind a dominant outing from starting pitcher Madison Cooper, No. 7 Maria Carrillo beat No. 4 Cardinal Newman 10-0 in five innings in NBL-Oak play on Tuesday.

Cooper allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and three walks to help the Pumas improve to 5-4 in league and 9-6 overall. Despite the loss, the Cardinals (9-10, 6-4) remain in second in the league standings, a game-and-a-half behind Rancho Cotate.

Cooper was also a menace at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs to aid her own effort. Freshman Erin Kelleher drove in a pair and Rachel Yaya collected three hits, including a double and a triple, with an RBI.

On Monday, Cardinal Newman held off Montgomery for a 6-5 win. Paytin Salfi continued her strong senior campaign with her eighth home run in a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs while Mackenzie Dennis added an RBI on two hits for the Cardinals and Callie Howard threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

In other NBL-Oak action, No. 10 West County snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 shutout of No. 6 Montgomery on Tuesday.

Kaihla Jarvinen pitched a complete game for West County (7-10, 2-7) with seven hits and four strikeouts. Jarvinen and Catlin Caughie each had RBIs in the first inning for the only scoring of the afternoon.

Sara Habkirk pitched well in defeat, allowing just two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in six innings for the Vikings (4-11, 3-7), who have now lost four in a row.

No. 2 Casa Grande got back in track in the VVAL on Tuesday with a 13-2 win in five innings over No. 9 Sonoma Valley.

Jamie McGaughey scored four times in a 2-for-2 day with an RBI while Lauren Ketchu doubled with three RBIs, Kylie Carlomagno drove in two with a hit and Hannah Edwards went 3 for 4 for the Gauchos (7-6, 3-3).

Freshman Georgia Moss picked up the win, tossing seven strikeouts with five hits and a walk in five innings.

Victoria Magnani went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead the Dragons (5-9, 2-4).

No. 8 St. Vincent tightened its grip on the top spot in the NBL-Redwood with a 12-0 win over Elsie Allen on Tuesday to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Izzy Badaglia had the big hit for the Mustangs (11-5, 7-0), driving in three runs with a triple in the third inning. Sophia Skubic added two hits while Maddy Badaglia, Sofia Romano and Madelyn Rynning each recorded an RBI.

Skubic got the win, her 10th of the year, allowing just two hits and walk with 11 strikeouts.

Tennis

Maria Carrillo continued its dominant season with a 7-0 road sweep at Healdsburg on Tuesday.

In singles, No. 1 Chase Carter defeated Nikhil Bansal 6-0,6-3, No. 2 Pranav Thyagarajan beat Geddy Frey 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 Chris Leung took down Levi Frey 6-1, 6-2, and No. 4 Luke Negri got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Logan Lumetta.

In doubles, No. 1 Joey Manfredi and Kendall Lee, along with No. 3 Adrian Chau and Gavin Baker, both won with 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, while No. 2 Taro Zingg and Jackson Dorr won 6-1, 6-0.

Golf

Maria Carrillo pulled out another NBL-Oak match win on Monday at Santa Rosa Country Club, winning the six-team competition by 14 strokes.

The first-place Pumas fired a 394 as a team, led by three top-five finishers in Sam Quarles, Alex LemMon and Griffin Quan. Quarles and LemMon both tied for fifth with six-over par 78s, while Quan fired a team-best 73, which was tied for the second-lowest individual score of the day.

The lowest belonged to Windsor senior Will Hoff, who carded seven birdies en route to a 69. The Jaguars, who are tied with Cardinal Newman for second in the Oak, finished second in the team competition with a score of 408.

The Cardinals finished third with a 441, paced by a 73 from Ryan Bello.

West County came in fourth with a team score of 469, led by Cambron Nevil’s 78.

Max Townsend shot a 76 to finish fourth individually and lead Santa Rosa to a fifth-place finish.

And Montgomery rounded out the pack, led by Nick Schenone’s 93.

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande fell 23-11 in a non-league meeting with San Marin on Monday

Sierra Schmidt had four goals with two assists, Taylor Pieri added three goals and Megan Marston chipped in four goals and an assist for the Gauchos (9-7), who also got 11 saves from goalie Trinity Salus.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.