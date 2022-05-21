Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball romps into North Coast Section semifinals

The Cardinal Newman baseball team flexed its muscles and show in its quarterfinal game of the North Coast Section playoffs why it earned the top seed in Division 3.

The Cardinals (22-5) brought their game against visiting No. 8 seed Las Lomas to a sudden end with a seven-run sixth inning, triggering the 10-run rule in a 10-0 six-inning win to advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

The hosts sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth and all but two reached base, with Vero Poueu ending the game with a two-out RBI single.

Gavin Rognlien added a triple and two RBIs, Jack Lazark doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI, while Blake Bryson and Nate Niehaus added two RBIs apiece.

That was plenty of support for starter Jack Larson, who tossed a three-hit complete-game with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Cardinals will host No. 4 seed Campolindo in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Division 5, St. Vincent’s season came to a close with a 7-3 loss at No. 4 seed University.

The fifth-seeded Mustangs (12-12) fell into a 3-0 hole early but rallied to tie the game in the third before the Red Devils (20-6) pulled away with four runs over the third and fourth innings.

Carter Payte tripled and drove in a drove in a pair, Dante Antonini had two hits, including a double, and scored a run, while Mac Cauz doubled and Taiki Belway had an RBI to pace the Mustangs offensively.

Softball

In the Division 2 quarterfinals, sixth-seeded Rancho Cotate battled but ultimately fell 11-6 to No. 3 seed American Canyon.

The Cougars (18-7) held an early 3-0 lead before the Wolves (20-6) got their bats working. The hosts scored two runs in the second, a solo run in third and then took the lead for good with a three-run fourth. They added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take the win going away.

Haley Wyatt doubled twice with an RBI, Kayla Dixon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Tiare Guerrero went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Kailey Yahya had three hits and three stolen bases.

Only four of the 11 runs allowed by starter Lexi Samson were earned. She struck out six with two walks and nine hits in six innings of work.

Elsewhere in Division 2, No. 9 seed Casa Grande was blanked by top-seeded Livermore 4-0.

The Gauchos (11-10) were within striking distance throughout the game but couldn’t capitalize on their six hits, three of which came in the first.

Lila Partridge had a team-high two hits and Jamie McGaughey doubled to lead Casa Grande on offense.

In Division 5, No. 5 seed Credo came up short to No. 4 Head-Royce, falling 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Gryphons (12-7), the champions of the North Central League II, led off the game with a single from Gen Morgan but managed just one other hit in the contest, a double from Ada Bocc in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Haley Ray threw a gem in defeat, striking out with a walk and three hits scattered over six innings.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.