Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball squad extends perfect season

The Cardinal Newman baseball team is making a compelling case to be considered one of the top teams in Northern California.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 26 in the state by CalHi Sports, extended their perfect season Saturday with a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over Oak Ridge. The Cardinals (8-0) scored five runs over the final two innings to rally out of a 4-1 hole.

Evan Sandoval earned the win in relief, going two perfect innings with a strikeouts. Mason Lerma got the start and no-decision after allowing four earned runs and 10 hits with five strikeouts and a walk over five innings.

Offensively, Dante Olverhoser drove in two runs, Nate Niehaus went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jack Lazark added an RBI and Landen Rota collected two hits.

The Cardinals now boast five nonleague wins over top-25 teams in Northern California, according to rankings by Sports Stars Mag. The outlet also has the Cardinals at No. 7 in the region.

Windsor continued its hot play of late with a 9-1 win over Alameda on Saturday. It’s the second-most runs the Jaguars (7-1) have scored in a game this season.

Elijah Hackathorn had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Robert Johnson drove in a pair with two hits and Clayton DeMars went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored three times.

Audie Hanes earned the win with five strong innings of work. He allowed two hits and an unearned run while walking two and striking out one.

Petaluma picked up its fourth win in its last five games on Saturday, beating Archie Williams 10-4 in nonleague play.

Colton Dilena drove in a pair of runs, Dante Vachini had a triple and an RBI and Flynn Shoop went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to pace the Trojans (6-5-1). Sam Schnitzer earned the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He entered in the third when Petaluma scored four runs to break a 3-3 tie.

Ukiah suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, 5-3 to Vintage Luke Schat allowed five runs, three earned, in six innings of work with eight strikeouts and a walk. He also hit a home run offensively while Kessler Koch went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (7-1).

On Friday night, Sonoma Valley couldn’t snap its recent skid as the Dragons fell to Vintage 3-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Nicolas Scevola allowed three runs in five innings of work on the mound and had two hits for the Dragons (6-4, 0-2). Hudson Giarritta added a double and the Dragons will look to snap their three-game losing streak at Bishop O’Dowd on Monday.

Softball

Callie Howard threw her fifth complete game of the year Friday to lead Cardinal Newman to its fifth straight win, 5-2 over San Marin.

Howard struck out 10 with two walks, eight hits and two runs, both unearned, over seven innings. Offensively, Sarah Khoury went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Izzy Kunimune went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Cardinals (6-1) open North Bay League-Oak play at Windsor on Monday.

