Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball team collects pair of shutouts

The Cardinal Newman baseball team has bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season last week.

After falling 6-0 to Clayton Valley Charter last Tuesday, the Cardinals came back with consecutive shutout wins, 8-0 over Buchanan of Clovis last Thursday and 7-0 at Vintage on Wednesday.

It was a well-rounded win for the Cardinals (3-1), who got stellar performances on both sides of the ball.

On the mound, Evan Sandoval earned the win with six strong innings, striking out five with one walk and five hits allowed on just 84 pitches. Jack Larson closed things out with a pair of strikeouts and a walk in the final innings.

Offensively, Justice Brinson went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Landen Rota added a pair of hits with an RBI, Brady Boyd had two hits and two runs and Blake Bryson drove in a run.

The Cardinals will look to make it three straight wins when they play at Oak Ridge on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Casa Grande managed just three hits as it took its first loss of the year on Wednesday, a 2-0 shutout at Miramonte.

Wyatt Abramson had two of those hits for the Gauchos (5-1) as he singled and doubled, and reached a third time with a walk. Russell Freedheim had the other hit.

Miramonte starter Michael Bohm was lights out on the mound, striking out five with three hits and a walk allowed in six innings for the win.

Freedheim took the loss for the Gauchos, who will look to bounce back on Saturday in a battle with visiting Tamalpais, another North Bay heavyweight.

Behind a solid outing from starting pitcher Devon Laguinto, Rancho Cotate won its third straight game on Wednesday, 4-2 over Santa Rosa.

Laguinto struck out nine in six innings with no walks and four hits allowed to earn the win. Santa Rosa (1-3) scored its two runs in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of a two-run home run from Nolan Frost. Kelsey Jennings also had two doubles for the Panthers.

For the Cougars (3-3) Lucas Hermes went 1 for 2 with a walk and three RBIs while Dylan Mercado went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Two Sonoma Valley pitchers combined for a four-inning no-hitter over visiting Ygnacio Valley on Tuesday in a 22-0 win for the Dragons.

Starter Christian Hernandez struck out eight with one walk to earn the win before Landon Waldrop needed just nine pitches to finish the game off for the Dragons (2-3).

Waldrop also doubled and was one of four Dragons who had at least three RBIs in the game. Nicolas Sebastiani had three hits and drove in four runs, while Adam Duffield (1 for 3) and Beau Jurasek (3 for 3, double) also drove in three runs apiece.

Petaluma returned to action on Tuesday with a 9-6 win over visiting Montgomery.

The Trojans (2-1) committed five errors but got big offensive performances from Wyatt Davis (3 for 3, two runs), Dante Vachini (2 for 3, two runs, two RBIs), Joe Brown (1 for 3, double, RBI), Spencer Norman (1 for 2, triple, two RBIs) and Kisho Li Kircher (2 for 3, two RBIs).

Starter Aaron Davainis struck out six with one hit and two runs allowed in three innings to pick up his second win of the year.

West County got a big win over St. Vincent on Tuesday, needing just six innings for a 17-1 victory over the visiting Mustangs.

West County (2-3) led 9-0 after four and then blew things open with an eight-run fifth innings.

Seven West County players recorded RBIs, including Stanley Price (3 for 4, two RBI), Miles Snodgrass (3 for 6, RBI), Jaren Brown (2 for 3, RBI), Sammy Long (2 for 2, RBI), Luke Dillon (1 for 4, HR, RBI), Cade Martignoli (1 for 1, RBI) and Blake Thomas (1 for 1, two RBI)

Conner Dooley got the win on the mound.

Windsor stayed perfect in the early going with a 14-5 win at American Canyon on Tuesday.

It was an offensive eruption from the Jaguars (4-0), who had seven of their 10 hits go for extra bases. Elijah Hackathorn (2 for 4, RBI) and Antonio Rivera (2 for 3, three RBI) each had a pair of doubles, while Brett Neidlinger drove in three and Clay DeMars each also drove in three runs.

Nathan Shadburne got the win on the mound, going two scoreless innings with three hits allowed.

Softball

Windsor defeated Casa Grande 3-1 on Tuesday in the Jaguars’ final tuneup before league play begins.

The Jaguars (4-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth before going on to score two runs in the sixth for the win. Sophomore Mia Avila pitched a complete game in the circle for Windsor, striking out six with two walks and three hits.

Riley Zwetsloot led Windsor at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and a stolen base. Lily Caughie also doubled and drove in two runs.

Windsor opens NBL-Oak play on Thursday on the road at Cardinal Newman.

The Cardinals will be looking to bounce back from a 6-0 loss to Marin Catholic on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (2-2) managed just four hits and committed four errors in their final nonleague contest.

Mackenzie Dennis had two of those hits while Tori Leighton and Peytin Salfi each had one. Salfi also allowed two runs in 1⅔ innings in relief of starter Callie Howard, who struck out six in 5⅓ innings with eight hits and four runs allowed to take the loss.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 13-6 win over visiting Urban on Wednesday.

Lily Zichichi had four goals and an assist to lead the offensive attack for the Cardinals (3-1), while Elise Jackson added three goals and Kathryn Clark two. Ella Holland also scored and had a team-high two assists

On Tuesday, Casa Grande had trouble keeping up with Marin Academy in a 21-6 loss.

Sierra Schmidt did score four goals, Natalie Labanowski and Megan Marston each added one and goalie Trinity had seven saves, but the Gauchos dropped to 1-2 on the year.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.