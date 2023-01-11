Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman boys basketball keeps on rolling

The top-ranked Cardinal Newman boys kept on rolling Tuesday, beating Santa Rosa 55-26 to stay undefeated. Drew Krilich drilled three triples en route to a game-high 17 points. Gavin Vogensen also hit double figures with 12 points. The Panthers were led by Braiden Black, who scored nine points on three triples.

No. 4 Piner bounced back with a win on Tuesday, staving off Maria Carrillo. Theo McDowell led the way for the Prospectors with 20 points, while Dave Baraka added 12 and Kansh Singh 11.

Three Pumas were in double figures as well, with Cooper Wood and Nathan Dipman each scoring 19 points and Spencer Hubenette 10.

No. 5 Ukiah had little trouble with Elsie Allen, holding the Lobos to no more than four points a quarter and 12 points overall in a 68-12 win. Marcus Fenk (17 points) and Tony Zacarias (15 points) were the high scorers for the Wildcats, and Devon Tucker had four points for Elsie. Ukiah continues its perfect start to the North Bay League-Redwood season (3-0).

On Monday, Petaluma picked up a big VVAL win over Vintage, 72-65. Andy Bai was 10-of-12 from the field for 25 points. Kieran Mannion (17 points) and Rowan Calhoun (12 points) also added to the Trojans’ offense.

Girls basketball

On Monday, Petaluma was down by just two points to Sonoma Valley at halftime, but the Dragons pulled away for a 44-29 win. Siena Hoban led the way with 14 points, while Trinity Wilkens had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wrestling

The Petaluma boys competed at the Joe Rios Memorial Tournament in Chico over the weekend.

Spencer Madson Castillo (108 pounds) qualified for the second day of the tournament, as did Jagger Williams (220 pounds) and Zach Bettencourt (169 pounds).

The Trojan girls, meanwhile, participated in the Napa Girls Classic at Vintage High. Bailey Deegan (133 pounds) and frosh Keira Jones (128 pounds) both won two matches, leading the way for Petaluma.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.