The winter sports season is underway in Sonoma County and several basketball and soccer teams have gotten off to hot starts.

Starting with boys basketball, Cardinal Newman is in that group. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 in the early going with a 62-36 win over Rancho Cotate on Tuesday. Senior guard Sam Cline led the way with 19 points and three three-pointers, while Puget Sound commit Drew Krilich added 14 points in support.

Cline has opened the season scoring 25, 32 and now 19 points with 11 three-pointers total in three games.

Rancho Cotate (2-2) was led by Fraser Tuffy with 10 points.

Montgomery, the reigning North Bay League-Oak champion, is also off to a stellar start.

The Vikings picked up their second win of the year on Saturday with a very impressive 56-38 win over a Miramonte team that finished third in the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs and made the NorCal Division 1 playoffs.

The Vikings (2-0) were led by Donovan Hawkins (24 points), Will Grafe (13 points) and Izeyah Wright (eight points). The Vikings also beat Rancho Cotate 60-23 in their season opener and Archie Williams 70-45 in their foundation game.

Also on Saturday, Rancho Cotate topped Vintage 63-52. Cheveyo Vega led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Isaac Candelaria added 14 points and Jaeden Gumanday 13 points and four assists.

Santa Rosa picked up their first win of the year Tuesday, downing Elsie Allen 46-19. The Panthers (1-1) dropped their season opener to Healdsburg 65-58 on Saturday, a game where junior Elijah Hansen scored 32 points. Healdsburg’s Sam Vanden Heuvel had 24 and Max Hubbell had 22 points.

The Greyhounds (3-0) remained unbeaten on Tuesday with a 73-42 win over Roseland University Prep. Vanden Heuvel led the way again with 21 points while Sebastian Miranda added 17 points.

Ukiah also moved to 3-0 on the year Tuesday, beating Maria Carrillo 51-46.

Marcus Fenk scored 14 points while Tony Zacarias and Vaughn Pena each scored eight for the Wildcats.

Sebastian McCarthy and Nathan Dipman had 11 points apiece for Maria Carrillo (0-2).

Girls basketball

Maria Carrillo began its 2022-23 campaign with a 64-24 win over Windsor on Tuesday.

Keira Cangson led the Pumas (1-0) with 15 points, Leyna Gorauskas added nine points with seven steals and Hanisi Daveta chipped in eight points.

Windsor (1-1) was led by Isabella Tavolacci, who scored eight points.

Over the weekend, Cardinal Newman avenged a postseason loss, taking down Bishop O’Dowd 81-65 at the Pinole Valley Showcase. The Cardinals (2-0) lost to the Dragons 58-54 in the first round of the NCS Open Division playoffs last spring.

Abbie Mullins hit six three-pointers en route to a team-high 22 points while Kat Schat added 20 points in support.

The Cardinals get back to action this week as hosts of the Cardinal Newman Classic. The three-day, round-robin tournament runs Thursday to Saturday. The Cardinals will play Redwood on Thursday, Branson on Friday and Archbishop Mitty on Saturday.

Healdsburg’s perfect start to the year came to an end Tuesday in a 49-48 loss to Middletown, dropping the Greyhounds to 7-1 overall.

Healdsburg had pushed its record to 7-0 over the weekend with a 46-30 win over Fort Bragg, where Allie Espinoza scored 14 points and Hailey Webb and Itzel Ortiz each chipped in 11 points.

Boys soccer

Healdsburg won its season opener 1-0 over visiting St. Helena on Tuesday. The Greyhounds (1-0) got the lone goal in the second half courtesy Edwin Vasquez off an assist from Jose Reyes.

The Greyhounds will look to move to 2-0 with a nonleague match at Cardinal Newman on Friday.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

