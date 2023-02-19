Is the fourth time the charm? Because three clearly wasn’t enough.

The Windsor and Cardinal Newman boys basketball teams met Saturday night for the fourth time this season, this time in the North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal playoffs.

And even though the fourth-seeded Jaguars had won all three previous encounters this season, the stakes were highest in this playoff contest. Winner moves on, and the season is over for the loser.

That winner ended up being Newman, by a 57-52 score.

The Jaguars had to respond to some adversity early on, as Hayden Anderson went down with an ankle injury on the second play of the game. He would not return.

But just like the three previous meetings, this went down to the wire. With 42.4 seconds left and Windsor down 53-48, Jayden Russotti made a bucket to make it 53-50. Finn Grace followed that up with a bucket of his own, and suddenly the Jaguars — who were down by as much as 11 at one point — were only down by two.

“We tried to stay super aggressive; we might have been too aggressive,” Newman head coach Travis Taylor said. “I know we had some turnovers; they knocked some balls loose when trying to foul, got it going in their favor. Give them credit, they fought until the end.”

With 25 seconds left, Grace got the ball after a Russotti steal and drove to the hoop. Newman guard Sam Cline was there to meet him and executed a perfect block. Cline then dove on the loose ball and was able to get it to Diego Gonzalez-Flores, who was fouled at the other end of the floor.

What a block by Sam Cline! Newman ball with 19 seconds left. Still 53-52 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/OMhFJrgnFo — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 19, 2023

Drew Krilich made four straight free throws, his only points in the fourth quarter, to send fifth-seeded Newman to the NCS semifinals.

Grace had 26 points to lead all scorers, while Russotti added seven points. Cline, who had been quiet in every meeting with Windsor this season, had 14 points, as did Gavin Vogensen. Mahdi Camara had 11 points.

“I locked myself in the gym nights and nights before this game, practicing all of our game stuff,” Cline said. “With the pace going really slow. Sometimes when I have the ball in my hands, I go way too fast.”

Newman will now play on the road at top-seeded Campolindo, 66-49 winners over No. 8 Benicia, in the semifinals. That game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For Windsor, this marks the end of their season which included both the North Bay League regular-season and tournament championships.

“I’m so proud of these guys; they overcame so much,” Windsor head coach Steve Kramer said. “A lot of adversity in the beginning with me coming in late and not really taking over until game one. I’m so proud of what they were able to do as a group, a special team.”

Also in Division 2, No. 6 Montgomery lost to No. 3 Las Lomas 67-60 in their quarterfinal.

Wrestling

Sonoma County has wrestlers going to state!

Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce leads the charge, as the top seed in the boys 170-pound bracket went on a tear Saturday, securing five straight pin fall victories to take the NCS crown. Casa Grande’s Noah Padecky finished third in the bracket.

Windsor’s Kaeden Timmons, the second seed in the 160-pound class, also made the state championships after finishing second in his bracket.

Petaluma’s Ed Berncich, the fifth seed in the 195-pound class, executed a beautiful reversal into a pin to make it the third-place match, which he also won by pin.

At 126 pounds, Windsor’s Austin Fredrickson finished third with a decision win over Ukiah’s Kymani Capri.

On the girls side, Windsor’s Miako Pizzorno and Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander qualified at 126 pounds.

At 137 pounds, Casa Grande’s Kayla Ziedler won the NCS title by decision and earned a trip to state.

At the 170-pound weight class, Windsor’s Jolette Torres won the NCS title by pin. Windsor also had another NCS champion at 189 pounds, as Rawni Self took the title via pin.

The state wrestling championships will be held next weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande, the No. 5 seed in Division 2, held on to beat No. 4 Montgomery 51-48. The Gauchos rebounded from an eight-point third quarter with a 16-4 run in the fourth.

Emily Mathis led all scorers with 17 points, while Elle Picard added 16 for the Vikings. For Casa, Marissa Brody led the way with 15 points, while Avery King had 11 points and Ana Robertson 12.

The Gauchos will now travel to top seed Bishop O’Dowd, which beat No. 8 Ukiah 58-23, for a 7 p.m. Wednesday game in the semifinal round.

In Division 6, No. 4 Rio Lindo Adventist beat No. 5 Contra Costa Christian 47-30. An 18-4 fourth-quarter run sealed the deal for Rio.

Belen Hernandez had a complete game on the floor with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Kaia Miller added nine points.

Rio will now play at No. 1 Ferndale in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys soccer

The fifth-seeded Healdsburg Greyhounds had quite a day in their Division 4 quarterfinal, thrashing No. 4 Saint Mary’s 5-0. Three goals in the second half sealed the deal for the Greyhounds.

Five different Healdsburg players found the back of the net: Juan Pablo Patino, Diego Zavala, Edwin Vasquez, Ricardo Gomez and Jordan Valencia. Edgar Campos had three assists on the evening.

In the semifinal round, Healdsburg will host No. 8 Piedmont, 1-0 winners in an upset over top-seeded Cardinal Newman. That game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.