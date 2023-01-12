Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman girls shock Windsor in soccer

Well, Wednesday provided quite the shocker.

Windsor girls soccer, regarded as the best team in the North Bay League by many, was upset at home 2-1 by Cardinal Newman in the teams’ NBL Oak opener. The Cardinals went up 2-0 in the second half before the Jaguars pulled one back.

It was all Newman throughout the contest, however, as they kept threatening with three minutes left. The Cardinals, now 1-0 in league, are still undefeated at 8-0 overall. The Jaguars are 6-1, 0-1.

Elsewhere, Maria Carrillo beat Montgomery 1-0 on a penalty kick by Maddie Graham. Pumas goalkeeper Brynn Korpela earned another clean sheet.

Boys wrestling

Ukiah boys wrestling picked up a league win Wednesday, beating Cardinal Newman 63-15.

The Wildcats were dominant in the mid-weights, as Kymani Capri (134 pounds) and Dane Rensen (154 pounds) both won by pinfall. Other marquee wins for the Wildcats were by Gibron Silva (108 pounds) and Jordan Schwarm at heavyweight. The Cardinals picked up points via Eric McDonell (115 pounds), Jonah Bertoli (172 pounds) and Anthony Velladao (184 pounds).

Over in Healdsburg, Windsor beat the Greyhounds 52-12. The Jaguars were led by Braydan Cleaver, who beat Healdsburg’s Alex Diaz by majority decision at 126 pounds.

Maria Carrillo beat Elsie Allen 60-22 in a dual that featured six straight falls from the 160-pound weight class to the 285-pound class. Out of 14 matches, 11 were finished via a fall.

Montgomery also defeated Analy on Wednesday by a score of 57-21 for a 2-0 league record. Montgomery’s girls won 42-0 to also improve to 2-0.

Boys basketball

Petaluma won its third straight Wednesday by beating crosstown rival Casa Grande 60-42. Elliot Blue led the scoring for the Trojans with 16 points, while Shane Douglas added 11 points. Casa was led by Jordan Giacomini and Carter Cerruti, who each scored 10.

Cloverdale beat St. Helena 61-46 on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in the NCL I. Tatum Kurpinsky shined for the Eagles, scoring 34 points, while Casey Lemley added 12. The Eagles are 12-2 overall, while the Saints are 7-6 and 3-2.

Girls basketball

Leyna Gorauskas had a double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Ivy Dutcher scored 14 points as Maria Carrillo beat Analy 61-54 on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by Maycee Hunter (20 points) and Lauren Toomer (10 points).

