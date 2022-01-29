Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman girls soccer sweeps Montgomery

The Cardinal Newman girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over Montgomery in North Bay League-Oak play on Thursday, completing the season sweep of the Vikings for the first time in over a decade.

Montgomery won 14 straight games over Cardinal Newman from 2013 until 2019 and outscored them 39-1 over that span. The Cardinals have now won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2020.

Mimi Rechin scored twice while Mila Bettinelli added a goal for the Cardinals (3-4, 3-1), who solidified their grip on second place in the Oak standings behind Windsor.

Montgomery (5-5-2, 1-3-1) got goals from Boston Girman and Janae Schwan and Diana Bustos added an assist.

Windsor stayed unbeaten in Oak play, downing Santa Rosa 8-0 on Thursday for its sixth straight win. Jayden Holdenried scored four goals for the Jaguars (9-0-2, 6-0). Elsa Nolan added two goals while Olivia Hohnstein and Caty Feibusch each had one.

Maria Carrillo finally got its first win in the Oak, blanking Ukiah 2-0 on Thursday. Maddie Gmitter and Cassady Carpenter scored a goal apiece for the Pumas (4-3-5, 1-1-1) and Sydney Ngo had an assist.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale kept its unbeaten season alive a 56-37 win over Kelseyville on Thursday. Dylan Muller scored 17 points, Gabe Wlodarczyk 11 and Caden Axell nine for the Eagles, who are now 18-0 overall and 8-0 in the North Central League I.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Sonoma Valley moved into a tie for first with American Canyon thanks to a 67-55 win over Petaluma on Thursday. Dom Girish led all scorers with 23 points while Grant Boydell added 17 for the Dragons (13-7, 6-1), who have now won five straight. Petaluma (10-6, 1-3) got 13 points from Ryan Giacomini and 12 from Andy Bai on four three-pointers.

Sticking in the VVAL, Casa Grande snapped its three-game skid with a 68-48 win over Napa on Thursday. After leading by only one at halftime, the Gauchos (11-8, 5-4) erupted in the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 26-4 to win going away. Brandon Allred scored 18 points, Tory Cain added 17 points with three three-pointers and Logan knocked down a pair of three-pointers to end with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Rancho Cotate picked up its first Oak win on Thursday as it knocked off Windsor 56-51 behind another huge game from Keyonee Neal. The senior forward had 17 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for the Cougars (8-14, 1-5), who snapped a nine-game losing streak. Naomi Duport also had 12 points and Izzy Spackman hit three three-pointers to finish with nine points. The Jaguars (8-12, 2-5) were led by Maddie West (11 points) and Grace Boyle (10 points)

In the Redwood, Maria Carrillo won its fifth straight game, 57-32 over Piner on Thursday.

Oli Parlato recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Katrina Gorauskas finished with eight points and 18 rebounds to lead the Pumas (13-4, 5-0). Ivy Dutcher also had 10 points. Piner (11-5, 0-3) was led by Sarah Tait (12 points).

Healdsburg used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Elsie Allen for a 60-32 win in Redwood division play on Thursday. The Greyhounds (13-6, 3-1) got 21 points from Itzel Ortiz and 16 from Hailey Webb.

Wrestling

In a matchup of two of the top boys teams in the county, Windsor deliver a 60-18 win over Maria Carrillo on Thursday. The Jaguars got five forfeits wins and four wins via pin courtesy of Caleb Koch (109), Austin Fredrickson (135), Jayce Toupin (148) and Kaeden Timmins (155). Kaden Winn added a 14-9 win in 123.

For the Pumas, Logan Bruce (173) and Rob Ramirez (185) won with pins while Bradley Harbaugh (116) won with a 4-3 decision and Adam Maxwell (163) won with a 6-1 decision.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.