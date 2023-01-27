Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman girls soccer sweeps Windsor with 4-1 win

Statement win, yet again.

The Cardinal Newman girls put three goals past Windsor in the first half Thursday and stayed undefeated this season with a 4-1 win. The Cardinals swept the season series with their league rivals and have an inside track to the North Bay League Oak division title.

Siena Roy and Sofia Lightner had themselves a game, each with a goal and an assist. Samantha Fenske and Hennessey Saunders also scored for the Cardinals.

Newman remains undefeated, both overall and in league play.

Girls basketball

Montgomery picked up a huge win over No. 5 Ukiah, winning 45-37. The Vikings’ hot start and strong finish ensured the victory. Kaia Eubanks led the way with a double-double — 18 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Mathis added 11 points and Elle Picard 10.

Jayden Borgna led Ukiah with 13 points. The Vikings have won four out of their last five games.

No. 3 Maria Carrillo beat Analy 46-31 behind a 14-point performance from Ally Strunk. The Pumas’ two post players, Jillian Ebner (11 points, nine rebounds) and Leyna Gorauskas (10 points, 15 rebounds) also had great games.

For Analy, Maycee Hunter scored 10 points and Morgan Gramm had nine.

Windsor’s defense held St. Vincent to no more than four points per quarter, as the Jaguars won 38-10. Olivia Wright scored 10 points for the Jaguars.

Boys basketball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman hit double figures in every quarter to beat Maria Carrillo. The Newman defense didn’t allow a single Puma to reach double figures in scoring, as the top Carrillo scorer was Nathan Dipman with eight points.

Drew Krilich (13 points) and Gavin Vogensen (12 points) led the Cardinals offensively.

Wrestling

The Petaluma boys picked up a big league win over Napa, 45-30, on Wednesday.

The Trojans dominated the heavier weight classes, including pins by Ed Berncich (222 pounds) and Roy Garcia-Cambray (172).

Petaluma’s girls team also beat Napa, 18-12, and was led by Giselle Garcia-Cambray at 113 pounds, who won via pin in 10 seconds.

