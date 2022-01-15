Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman girls win 8th straight in basketball

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball survived a scare against Windsor on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 58-37 win in North Bay League Oak division play. The Cardinals (14-4, 3-0) led only 22-20 at the half.

The win extends the Cardinals’ winning streak to eight games and is their 100th consecutive victory over a league opponent.

Reese Searcy led the Cardinals with 25 points while Meredith Gilbertson paced the Jaguars (7-8, 1-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

West County bounced back from its loss to Cardinal Newman earlier in the week with a 64-49 win over Ukiah in an NBL-Oak matchup.

Lucca Lowenberg hit six threes en route to a game-high 31 points. She also had six steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Maya Salas added nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and four assists for West County, which is now 14-3 overall and 2-1 in league.

Xochitl Vasquez scored 19 points to lead Ukiah (10-6, 0-2) which has now dropped three straight.

In other NBL-Oak action, Montgomery topped Rancho Cotate 71-61 despite a 36-point effort from the Cougars’ Keyonee Neal. It’s her second consecutive game scoring at least 30 points and sixth time she’s reached that mark this season, but the effort couldn’t keep the Cougars (7-11, 0-2) from dropping their sixth straight game.

Liz Beiswanger scored 12 points to lead five double-digit scorers for the Vikings (5-3, 1-1). Kaia Eubanks and Brooke Jones each added 11 points while Elle Picard and Ashley Saverien had 10 points apiece.

Girls soccer

Kalani Gonzales’ goal in the second half was enough to send Montgomery past visiting Ukiah 1-0 in NBL-Oak play. Janae Schwan got the assist on the goal as the Vikings improved to 5-3-1 overall and 1-1 in league. The Wildcats fell to 2-8-1, 0-1-1.

