Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman holds off Healdsburg in NBL-Oak boys hoops opener

Leo Gonzalez knocked down a free threw with two seconds left to give the Cardinal Newman boys basketball team a nail-biting 65-64 win over visiting Healdsburg to open North Bay League-Oak play on Tuesday.

Healdsburg had trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter but had clawed its way back. The Greyhounds’ rally was capped by a Rolando Sanchez corner three that tied the game at 64 with less than 10 seconds remaining. But the ʼHounds (7-6, 0-1 NBL-Oak) fouled Gonzalez on the ensuing inbound and he split the free throws to give the Cardinals (9-7, 1-0) the hard-fought win.

Here's how the final sequence went between @CNCardinals and Healdsburg pic.twitter.com/6xRWTI60Uh — Your Sports Network (@ysn365) January 5, 2022

Gonzalez hit seven threes and led all scorers with 24 points. Sam Cline finished with 21 points and Gavin Vogensen 16. Sam Vandenheuvel led Healdsburg with 22 points with five threes, while Sanchez added 16 points and Graham MacDonald 15. The Cardinals are set to play at Montgomery on Thursday while the ʼHounds will host Santa Rosa.

In another NBL-Oak opener, Montgomery beat Maria Carrillo 65-39 to snap a three-game skid. Donovan Hawkins scored a game-high 21 points while Nolan Bessire added 15 points and Nicholas Ausiello chipped in 14 for the Vikings (9-5, 1-0). Luc Guggiana led the Pumas (4-10, 0-1) with 13 points.

In the NBL-Redwood, West County took down Rancho Cotate 59-43 to move to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in league. Saben Atteberry scored 24 points and Gavin Reid added 17 for West County. Despite the loss, Andrew Pengel scored 16 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for his prep career. Jaeden Gumanday added 14 points in support for the Cougars (5-9, 0-1).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande opened league play with an 80-72 win over Vintage on Tuesday thanks to 25 points from Tory Cain. Logan Bailey added 18 points and Brandon Allred 11 to help the Gauchos improve to 7-4 overall and 1-0 in league.

Cloverdale kept its record unblemished as it routed Lower Lake 72-35 in North Central League I action on Monday. The Eagles (11-0, 2-0) got 19 points out of Caden Axell, 13 from Dylan Muller and 11 from Joe Faso.

Boys soccer

Jaxon Cho had two goals and two assists to lead Maria Carrillo to a 5-0 win over Elsie Allen on Tuesday in NBL-Oak play. The game was scoreless at the half before the Pumas (6-1-2, 2-0-1) erupted out of the intermission. Aiden Flanagan, Juan Flores and Omar Lopez also scored in the second half while Franco Canseco and Carson Saunders each dished out an assist. Goalkeepers Akil Frew and Mateo Lepe recorded the shutout.

The Lobos drop to 0-3-2 and 0-1-1 in league.

Montgomery picked up its first league win on Tuesday, blanking Rancho Cotate 2-0 in NBL-Oak action.

Johan Martinez had a goal and an assist to help the Vikings improve to 2-2-3 overall and 1-0-1 in league.

Jerardo Herrera also scored and Brian Chavez added an assist. Rancho Cotate drops to 3-2-3, 0-1-2.

In nonleague play, Windsor got past Cardinal Newman 2-1 to improve to 5-1-1 overall. Dominic Espinoza and Dayron Garcia Alvarez each scored for the Jaguars while Giovanni Dimauro found the back of the net for the Cardinals (2-5-2).

Girls soccer

Casa Grande opened Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 5-0 rout of Vintage on Monday behind a hat trick from Lauren Reposa. Mallory Jones and Erika Marquardt both added a goal and assist while Taylor Ingram and Jordan Eckelhoff also had assists.

The Gauchos are 3-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the VVAL.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.