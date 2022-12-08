Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo girls soccer extend winning streaks

The Maria Carrillo and Cardinal Newman girls soccer teams each won their third game in a row Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (3-0-0) routed Rancho Cotate 6-0, while the Pumas (3-0-3) defeated Petaluma 2-0.

Newman, which opened the season with wins over Roseland University Prep, 4-0, and Petaluma, 3-0, got a pair of goals on Wednesday from Sofia Lightner and a goal and an assist from Sam Fenske. Abella Hunter, Lulu Mazur and Hennessey Saunders also each added goals while Nathali Mendoza, Bella D'Amico and Natalia Belmonte had an assist apiece.

The Pumas got past the Trojans on Wednesday behind goals from Kylie Malm and Maggie Wolski. Their first three games of the year ended in 0-0 ties before they cracked into the win column with a 2-1 victory of Lincoln in the final game of a tournament in Rocklin.

Then, on Monday, they beat Vintage 6-1 thanks to a hat trick by Eilidh Takigawa, a pair of goals from Maddie Graham and a solo goal from Eden Glass.

Boys soccer

Maria moved to 2-0 in the early going with a 2-1 victory over American Canyon on Wednesday. Maica Rivas and AJ O’Malley found the back of the net for the Pumas (2-0-0) and Jaxon Cho added an assist.

Cardinal Newman also notched its first win of the year with a resounding 7-0 win over Cloverdale. Aden Chavez had two goals to lead the Cardinals (1-1-0) while Nacio Gutierrez, Sebastien Faivre and Sammy Abbott each recorded an assist and scored a goal. Lucas Flores and Saul Cuellar scored the other two goals, Jacob Patterson had a solo assist and goalkeeper Amiel Mengistab had the shutout.

Boys basketball

On Tuesday, Cloverdale won its North Central League I opener 78-36 at Willits.

The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) got solid scoring contributions from Casey Lemley (16 points), Caden Axell (15 points) and Tatum Kurpinsky 14 points.

