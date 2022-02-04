Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo girls win league basketball titles

With its 70-28 win over Montgomery on Thursday, the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team clinched the North Bay League Oak division title, its eighth consecutive league title.

It’s the 14th straight win for the Cardinals and at 20-4 overall and 9-0 in league play, they have also now won at least 20 games in each of the last eight seasons.

Reese Searcy stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead Cardinals, while freshman Kate Schat added 17 points and four assists. Leah Mauritson chipped in 14 points and Abbie Mullins added 12 points.

Elisa Arias scored 11 points to lead the Vikings (8-6, 4-4).

Maria Carrillo also clinched a league title on Thursday night, beating Santa Rosa 69-30 to bring home the banner in the NBL-Redwood. It’s the first league title for the Pumas (16-4, 8-0) since the 2011-12 season.

The Pumas, who have also won eight straight, were led by Leyna Gorauskas (17 points) Ally Strunk (13 points) and Katrina Gorauskas (12 points, 13 rebounds).

Kate Townsend scored 10 for the Panthers (9-14, 4-4)

Healdsburg defeated St. Vincent 57-18 for its third straight win. Itzel Ortiz led the way with 15 points for the Greyhounds (16-7, 6-2) while Maddie Wagner added 11 points and Katy Conrad had eight.

Boys basketball

Casa Grande came up short in an overtime battle with Justin-Siena, falling 69-65 to the Braves in their regular season and Vine Valley Athletic League finale. Brandon Allred led the Gauchos (11-11, 5-7) with 22 points while Logan Bailey had 13 and Tory Cain 10. While there is a week left in the regular season, the Gauchos have no games remaining on their schedule and will wait to see if they’ll make the NCS playoffs week after next.

For Justin (13-8, 3-5), Asher Cleary hit five threes to finish with a game-high 24 points and Travis Hightower added 15 points with a pair of threes.

In the North Central League II, Technology knocked off Sonoma Academy 46-43 to leapfrog the Coyotes in the league standings. Cayden Thompson scored 14 points to lead the Titans (7-7, 4-2) and Andrew Khoury added 10 points. Peyton Stroud scored 16 points to pace Sonoma Academy (9-6, 4-3), who fall to third in the NCL III.

Girls soccer

On the heels of its win over first-place Windsor, Maria Carrillo picked up another huge win in the NBL-Oak on Thursday, topping second-place Cardinal Newman 2-1 to improve to 5-2-1 in league and 8-4-5 overall.

Emma Popoff and Maddie Graham scored for the Pumas. Abella Hunter got the lone goal for the Cardinals (7-4, 6-2).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.