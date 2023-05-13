Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman, Montgomery triumph in NBL baseball tournament finales

Well, championship Friday was certainly nothing short of entertaining.

Walk-offs, pitchers’ duels and more were on the docket for the days’s slate of games, which also included some late-season North Bay League softball.

Cardinal Newman and Windsor baseball provided yet another amazing game that went down to the wire. Petaluma baseball walked it off for the Trojans’s tourney win, and Montgomery’s only hit of the game turned out to be the most crucial.

Lets take a look at the action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, No. 2 Windsor 3

Cardinal Newman (24-1, 9-1) and Windsor (18-6, 7-3) have produced some absolute classics in prep sports this school year. And Friday night was nothing different.

Under the lights and in front of a packed house at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park, the two squads faced each other for the third time this season. This time, however, it would be for the NBL-Oak tournament title.

And it was entertaining from the get-go, as Cardinal Newman starter Landen Rota walked Micah Sanders, and then hit Seth England, before Brayden Colletto flied out to deep left center. Rota then walked Elijah Hackathorn to load the bases, but Rota worked out of the jam. That was just the top of the first inning.

Newman would strike first, as Mason Lerma’s grounder to second scored Jack Lazark in the bottom of the second. Lazark would get another run in the fourth, on Diego Boardman's RBI single. Rota followed that up with an RBI single of his own to score Boardman, and suddenly it was 3-0 Newman.

The Cardinals would get one more run in the fifth as Brady Boyd hit a sacrifice fly. Newman was in control, up 4-0 with two innings left.

But Windsor, as the Jaguars have done all season, battled.

First it was an RBI single by TJ Karriker in the top of the sixth. In the same frame, with the bases loaded and one out, Joseph Bettiga got an RBI single of his own, and the lead was cut in half.

“Windsor gave us their A game,” Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “I tip my cap and I appreciate the competitive rivalry that our two schools and two squads have, and tonight was a classic.”

Evan Sandoval, who replaced Rota on the mound, then struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam, sending the Newman faithful into a frenzy.

But it wasn’t over yet. Fast forward to the top of the seventh, and Windsor had the bases loaded yet again with one out. Lazark was on the mound for Newman and everyone was holding their breath.

The first pitch Lazark threw was a wild one, and Windsor scored another run. One-run ballgame.

Lazark struck out the next batter, and it was now two on, two out. But the pitcher shut the lights off with another strikeout to end it as Newman swept the regular-season and tournament titles.

Johnny Bettiga got the start for Windsor, lasting four innings and striking out one while allowing two earned runs on four hits. Rota went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

“Obviously we want to win, but my hat’s off to Cardinal Newman,” Windsor head coach Dave Avila said. “We have nothing to hang our heads about. We competed to the very end.”

Montgomery 1, Healdsburg 0

In the earlier game at Rec Park, it was an ultimate pitchers; duel in the NBL-Redwood tournament championship contest.

Jack Domenichelli and Asher Blain went at it, as both combined for a total of four hits on the day. Blain went the distance for the Vikings (14-10, 10-2), while Sam Vanden Heuvel replaced Domenichelli in the fifth.

The Greyhounds (14-11, 6-6) were the first to threaten in the top of the second. With Hayden Mariani on third, Viking catcher Shane Lerdahl made beautiful stop on a pitch in the dirt, and got the throw off to force Mariani into a pickle. That ended the half inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, it was Healdsburg that came up with huge plays. With two on for the Vikings with one out, Xander Harns made a diving catch in deep right field, and then fired to second execute the double play. Harns then followed that up with a double in the next half-inning, giving Healdsburg their best chance yet.

The key difference, however, was Keegan Peterson.

With one runner on and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Peterson ripped a double to center field, scoring J.P. O’Donnell. It would be the only hit of the game for Monty, but the biggest hit of the game, nonetheless.

“I was just trying to stay relaxed all game,” Peterson said. “It was high intensity all game, a championship game, so I just went up there trying to have a team at-bat. I wasn’t looking for a double, I was looking to get on base anyway I could. It just came to me at the right time, and I got the hit.”