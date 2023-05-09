Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman places 3rd at NCS Division 2 Golf Championship

Monday marked the start of the final week of the regular season for softball and baseball teams and the beginning of the North Coast Section postseason for boys golf.

Cardinal Newman brought home a pennant at the NCS Division 2 Golf Championship with a third-place finish and will be sending several individuals onto the NCS Division 1 Championship next weekend.

On the softball diamond, Cardinal Newman extended its winning streak, Ukiah maintained its undefeated league record and Santa Rosa scored nearly 30 runs in a blowout victory.

Casa Grande baseball also wrapped up league play with another win.

Here are all the details from Monday’s events.

Boys golf

The Cardinals shot a team score of 312 and took third in the 15-team field at the NCS Division 2 Champion held Monday at Rooster Run in Petaluma. All five of the Cardinals’ golfers shot scores of eight-over par 80 or better, led by Will Carlson’s 76 and Grant Wilhelm’s 77.

Carlson and Wilhelm both placed in the top-18 individually and will advance to the NCS Division 1 Championship next weekend at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park. Petaluma’s Kyle Krupp will be joining them as he also carded a 76.

Here are the complete individual results for local golfers:

Analy

Cambron Nevill, 79 (+7)

Cardinal Newman

Will Carlson, 76 (+4)

Grant Wilhelm, 77 (+5)

Kellen Collins, 79 (+7)

Ryan Bello 80 (+8)

Jared Roy 80 (+8)

Casa Grande

Aidan Smith, 89 (+17)

Healdsburg

Aiden Overdorf, 85 (+13)

Owen Behrens, 103 (+31)

Montgomery

Zach Henshel, 86 (+14)

Petaluma

Kyle Krupp, 76 (+4)

Trevor Gass, 85 (+13)

Piner

Omar Vasquez, 93 (+21)

Rancho Cotate

Logan Christian, 95 (+23)

Jack Selvage, 90 (+18)

Technology

Sebastian Maurice, 92 (+20)

Softball

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 13, Montgomery 2 (5 innings)

The Cardinals kept up their hot play of late, scoring 11 runs in the fourth inning to run away with their third victory in a row.

Jordyn Johnsen doubled and homered in a four-RBI performance, Callie Howard and Sarah Khoury each recorded three hits and two runs, while Khoury Ava Walters, Nicole DiMarco and Sofia Esposti had an RBI apiece to lead Newman (15-8, 9-5) offensively.

Izzy Kunimune pitched a complete game to earn the win, striking out five with four walks, six hits and two earned runs allowed.

Jayden Cox went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Vikings (8-11-2, 5-9).

Both teams will wrap up league play later this week.

Ukiah 13, St. Vincent 4

The Wildcats reached double-digits runs for the 12th time in league play to move to 13-0 in the North Bay League-Redwood. The outlier was a forfeit win over Piner early in the season.

Aliyah Rosario and Kaloni Brown each had two hits and two RBIs, Kali Garcia doubled twice with an RBI, Kenna Bird added a double in a two-hit day with an RBI, Kylyn Watkins also doubled with an RBI and Addy Jacobsen went 2-for-5 with an RBI to pace Ukiah (15-6, 13-0).

Autumn Walker pitched all seven innings on the mound, striking out three and walking two with seven hits and four earned runs allowed.

Sofia Romano had two hits, including a double, with an RBI, while Kat Cespedes, Ileana Jimenez and Makayla Bignardi each added an RBI for the Mustangs (6-12, 6-6).

Santa Rosa 27, Elsie Allen 7 (5 innings)

The Panthers plated 19 of their season-high 27 runs in the first two innings in a runaway victory over the Lobos to improve to 10-7 overall and 10-3 in the NBL-Redwood.

The Panthers drew 25 walks and recorded just eight hits. Sage Tropf and Danniella Lee each scored five times, Jordan Lopez four times and Seryn Rager and Deja Jones three times apiece.

Baseball

No. 3 Casa Grande 4, Sonoma Valley 1

The Gauchos wrapped up Vine Valley Athletic League play with their third straight win and eighth in their last nine games.

Wyatt Abramson allowed three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five scoreless innings to earn the win before Jeffery Rice closed things out over the final two innings.

The Gauchos (19-4, 10-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the game late. Alex Cruz had a pinch-hit RBI and Elijah Sullivan went 2-for-2 to lead them offensively.

For the Dragons (9-14, 1-10), Nicolas Sebastiani drove in a run and Max Harrison struck out seven with two walks, five hits and two earned runs in five innings of work.

Beach volleyball

Cardinal Newman defeated Justin-Siena 2-1 in dual event action Monday.

Julia Waller and Aubrey Key won at No. 1, 21-19, 21-16 while No. 2 Elizabeth Jones and Kimberly Wilson took their match 21-10, 21-16. Match No. 3 went to Justin-Siena 21-6, 21-11.

