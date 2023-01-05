Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman routs Maria Carrillo in girls basketball league opener

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team flexed its muscles in its North Bay League-Oak opener Wednesday, routing Maria Carrillo 80-37 in a matchup of the top two teams in The Press Democrat’s rankings.

The top-ranked Cardinals (10-6, 1-0) leapt out to a 25-point lead early in the second quarter and entered the half ahead 59-17.

Abbie Mullins led by five players in double digits with a game-high 16. Janelle Peña and Natalie Rosetti had 13 points and six rebounds each, while Kaida Angelo and Kate Schat both scored 11 points.

Leyna Gorauskas led No. 2 Maria Carrillo (10-5, 0-1) with 12 points.

No. 3 Sonoma Valley opened play in the Vine Valley Athletic League on Tuesday with a 63-11 win over Napa. Siena Hoban (seven points, 10 assists) Trinity Wilkens (15 points, six rebounds), Lola Martin (12 points) and Presely Sorensen (six points, eight steals) all played big roles in the victory.

Over in the NBL-Redwood on Wednesday, Healdsburg beat Windsor 57-29, Elsie Allen beat Piner 66-39 and Rancho Cotate beat St. Vincent 49-19.

Wrestling

NBL dual meets began Wednesday with some of the area’s best teams scoring big wins.

In the NBL-Oak, Maria Carrillo downed Healdsburg 51-9 due mainly to eight forfeits from the Greyhounds. On the mat, Healdsburg got wins at 126 from Alejandro Diaz (who beat Dantes Mares by decision, 13-11) and at 285 from Michael Michener, who beat Lucas Trudeau via fall.

Adam Harbaugh got a win for the Pumas at 132 with a 9-7 decision over Anthony Francis.

Windsor opened NBL-Oak play with a 68-9 win over Cardinal Newman on Wednesday with wins in 12 of the 14 matches. The Jaguars won five matches via forfeit and scored wins on the mat from Chase Claasseen (128), Austin Fredrickson (134), Christian Matamoros (138) and Kaeden Timmins (172), among others.

Cardinal Newman got one of its wins at 287 from Devon Bertoli via fall.

In the NBL-Redwood, Rancho Cotate and Montgomery battled to a 42-42 tie with the Vikings being declared the winner via tiebreaker.

Monty got four wins via forfeit and three via pins, courtesy of Ryder Brosco (145), Wesley Wolf (195) and Ryan George (285).

Rancho, meanwhile, got two win by forfeit and four by pin from Cody Denson (128), Miguel Ibarra (138), Avon Zepeda (152) and Syrus Olvera (160). Trenton Piazza (120) also won in an injury default.

Boys basketball

Casa Grande dropped its VVAL opener Wednesday to Vintage 64-49.

Jordan Giacomini scored 25 points with three makes from long range to lead the Gauchos (4-9, 0-1) but Ben Jackson scored 26 and Jace Lopez 14 to give the Crushers (1-0, 8-6) the win.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.