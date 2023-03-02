Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman softball delivers no-hitter

Callie Howard threw a complete game no-hitter Wednesday as the Cardinal Newman softball team beat Fort Bragg 2-0. Howard also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple.

The Cardinals (3-1) got both runs at opposite ends of the game, despite having six hits. They scored in the bottom of the first and then in the bottom of the sixth. Sarah Khoury hit a home run, and Mackenzie Dennis knocked in an RBI.

Cassiti Baroni had the loss in the circle for Fort Bragg (1-1).

St. Vincent couldn’t overcome a 9-4 deficit after the first three innings as the Mustangs lost to Clear Lake 16-9.

While the Mustangs (0-2) did score two runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth, the Cardinals (1-0) scored seven runs in the last four frames to seal the deal. Makayla Bignardi suffered the loss in the circle but struck out nine. Lilianna Cruz got the win for Clear Lake and struck out eight.

Cruz also went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run and a triple as well as notching four runs and two RBIs. For the Mustangs, Bagnardi went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and one run, while Kat Cespedes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI.

Boys volleyball

Windsor boys volleyball hosted Sonoma Valley on Tuesday evening, and swept the Dragons in three sets: 25-15, 25-18 and 25-6. In total, the Jaguars (6-2) earned 23 aces in the match.

Boys golf

The Windsor boys golf team tied for first place Wednesday at the sixth annual Cowboy Classic down in Livermore. Out of 25 schools that attended, the Jaguars tied with Campolindo for a team score of 380.

Out of 125 total players, Windsor’s Will Hoff took first place in the individual competition, shooting a 3-under par 68. Teammate Nick Savano also earned a medal, finishing in fourth place with an even-par 71.

