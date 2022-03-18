Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman softball wins 3rd in row

The Cardinal Newman softball scored in every inning but the sixth as it won its third straight game to open league play, beating West County 9-3 on Thursday.

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-0 North Bay League-Oak) led 3-0 after three, then broke things open with a four-run fourth inning before plating two more runs in the fifth.

Payton Salfi (1 for 1, double, two runs, three walks), Mackenzie Dennis (1 for 3, double) and Christell McCormick (1 for 4) had two RBIs apiece to lead the Cardinals offensively.

Francesa Hart also went 2 for 2 with an RBI, helping out her own cause in the circle. She earned the win, going four strong innings with four hits, three runs and two walks allowed.

Catlin Caughie drove in two runs for West County (6-4, 1-2).

Elsewhere, Mia Avila homered and pitched five innings to lead Windsor to a 12-9 win over Montgomery in NBL-Oak play on Thursday.

Avila allowed seven hits and four earned runs with a strikeout and hit a two-run blast as part of a nine-run fifth inning for the Jaguars (5-4, 1-2). Riley Zwetsloot also homered and scored three times while Hailey Homen racked up four hits and Lily Caughie went 3 for 4 with a team-high three RBIs.

For Montgomery (1-5, 0-3), sophomore Jayden Cox hit two home runs and six RBIs and Sara Habkirk added a two-hit, two-RBI day.

Rancho Cotate bounced back from its loss to Cardinal Newman by ending Maria Carrillo’s three-game winning streak 10-2 on Thursday.

Hailey Wyatt hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead the Cougars (2-1, 2-1). Kayla Dixon added doubled, with three runs and two RBIs in a 2-for-3 outing. Dixon also went the distance in the circle with seven strikeouts, four hits and two walks allowed.

Olivia Rivera hit her fourth home run of the year and drove in two runs to pace the Pumas (5-3, 2-1)

Piner knocked off Ukiah 6-3 on Thursday behind a strong pitching performance from Malina Weerts.

Weerts tossed a complete game with eight strikeouts to help the Prospectors improve to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the NBL-Redwood. Jossi Martinez went 2 for 2 with a double and a run, Taya Brown went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and a run and Julia Vandenburg got her first-ever high school hit.

Ukiah drops to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in league.

Santa Rosa’s offense erupted in a 17-3 four-inning win over Elsie Allen on Thursday.

The Panthers (2-6, 1-2 NBL-Redwood) were led offensively by Cori Marchant (3 for 4, two doubles, RBI), Danniella Lee (3 for 4, double, two RBIs) and Cassidy Covington (3 for 3, four runs).

Baseball

Justin-Siena scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 3-2 win over visiting Healdsburg on Thursday, ending the Greyhounds’ six-game winning streak.

Jack Domenichelli had two hits and an RBI to lead the ‘Hounds, who fall to 6-3 on the season. Matthew Rowland also had a hit and drove in a run.

Starter Jayson Licea turned in a stellar outing but took the no-decision. He tossed six innings with a pair of strikeouts, six hits, a walk and three earned runs.

