Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman stays perfect in baseball

Local baseball teams continue to put up some strong results early in the season, while a few others have started to round into form after slow starts.

The headliner from the weekend is Cardinal Newman, which moved to 6-0 after a 2-1 win over Liberty-Brentwood on Saturday.

The Cardinals scored both their runs in the first and then relied on four different pitchers to keep the Lions’ bats quiet. Landen Rota got the start and the win, allowing four hits and a run with two strikeouts over four innings. Jack Larson, Evan Sandoval and Mason Lerma each fired an inning of relief to close things out, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts combined over the final three innings.

Offensively, Anane Wilson had two hits, Justice Brinson had an RBI and Jack Lazark went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Sonoma Valley won its fourth straight Saturday, needing only five innings to beat Encinal 10-0.

The Dragons (6-1) broke things open with an eight-run third to reach double-digit runs for the third straight game.

Seven Dragons recorded an RBI, highlighted by Donovan Balderrama, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs; Andrew Bonfigli, two RBIs; and Julian Brenek, 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Nicolas Scevola was the winning pitcher, as he allowed three hits and two walks with a strikeout in four innings.

Rancho Cotate won for the third time in its last four games with a 3-1 victory over Tamalpais on Saturday.

Lucas Hermes tossed a complete-game gem with three strikeouts, two walks, four hits and a run allowed in seven innings. Reed Steffens carried the load offensively, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Cougars (4-4) also won a pitchers’ duel on Friday, 2-1 over Vintage in eight innings.

Nate O’Leal struck out nine with five hits and an earned run through five innings but took the no-decision as the game went to extras knotted at 1-1. Hermes brought home the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the eight and Caze Derammelaere earned the win with three strikeouts and a hit allowed over the final three innings.

Petaluma is starting to get back on track after a slow start to the year. A day after beating Analy 3-1, the Trojans rallied out of an early hole for an 11-6 win over Rodriguez-Fairfield on Saturday.

The Trojans (4-4-1) trailed 5-0 after the top of the first but chipped away until taking the lead for good with a four-run third inning.

Jackie Palmer earned the win in relief with three strikeouts, three hits and an earned run in four innings of work.

Offensively, Leo Salvato went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Aaron Davainis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Dante Vachini went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and freshman Rowan Ball went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

A late rally came up short for Casa Grande in a 5-4 loss to Northgate on Saturday.

Trailing 5-2 late, the Gauchos (3-2) scored two runs and had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t bring either home.

JT Summers hit a solo home run, his second bomb of the year, Zach Baird had two RBIs and Elijah Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a double.

Softball

American Canyon scored a flurry late in Saturday’s game to pull away from Windsor for an 8-3 win.

The Wolves plated four runs in the top of the seventh to make a 4-2 lead 8-2. The Jaguars (1-2) tried to rally but only scored a run in their half of the frame.

Lily Caughie went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Haley Homan went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Track and field

A local contingent of distance runners went toe-to-toe against some of the best from across the North Coast Section at the Dublin Distance Fiesta on Friday and Saturday. Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen had a mild illness and did not compete, but most of her Viking teammates were in attendance and turned in some strong times.

Here are the top five local finishers from some of Saturday’s earlier events. A few events were still to be held late Saturday.

Girls 1,600

13. Seelah Kittelstrom, Montgomery, 5:07.64

22. Amrie Lacefield, Montgomery, 5:12.29

24. Gracie Trenam, Maria Carrillo, 5:12.79

34. Athena Ryan, Sonoma Academy, 5:17.31

40. Avery Codington, Casa Grande, 5:19.01

Girls 800

15. Athena Ryan, Sonoma Academy, 2:23.16

26. Amrie Lacefield, Montgomery, 2:25.54

47. Isabella Boardman, Windsor, 2:29.51

53. Hope Martim, Montgomery, 2:30.90

60. Rosemary Harris, Analy, 2:#1.57

Girls 4x800

4. Montgomery, 10:12.83

9. Casa Grande, 10:56.56

Boys 1,600

4. Jude DeVries, Montgomery, 4:16.75

13. Tiernan Colby, Sonoma Academy, 4:20.48

38. Jack Wilson, Maria Carrillo, 4:26.86

68. Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande, 4:33.21

111. Grant Sanderson, Maria Carrillo, 4:39.62

Boys 4x800

10. Santa Rosa, 8:50.95

14. Casa Grande, 9:06.29

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.