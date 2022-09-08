Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman volleyball sweeps Justin-Siena, Analy golf tops Ukiah

Cardinal Newman improved to 10-4 on the year after sweeping Justin-Siena 3-0 on Wednesday evening. The Cardinals took all three sets closely: 25-20, 26-24 and 25-23.

Ali Farquhar (20 kills, three aces) and Julia Waller (12 kills, four aces) carried the hosts, who will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Archie Williams. That game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.

Maria Carrillo and Rancho Cotate went the distance in Santa Rosa, with the Pumas pulling out the win in five sets: 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-10. Three players had double-digit kills: Luka Amand (20), Sophia Heller (13) and Katie Davis (10). Sophia Niehage had 24 digs in the game.

Carrillo is now 11-2 and will travel to Petaluma Thursday, with a 6:30 p.m. start time. Rancho drops to 5-5 and will host Windsor (8-5) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Over in Monte Rio, it was Analy vs. Ukiah at Northwood Golf Club. The Tigers came out victorious, shooting a team score of 263 to Ukiah’s 301.

The lowest score of the afternoon went to Analy’s Payton Bunch, who shot a 47. Kaylynn Malcolm followed with a 51, while Gemma Guerra (54), Savanna Conwell (55) and Kyrissia Blandino (56) rounded out the top scores for the hosts.

The Wildcats were led by Lexi Urbina, who shot a team-low 54. Farrah Daniel scored a 58, and the remaining scores were as follows: Alex Castagna (60), Ruby Mortier (62) and Kiara Parr (67).

FOOTBALL

Santa Rosa, who is scheduled to play host to Archie Williams on Friday, will now kick off at 7:30 p.m., per the school’s athletic department.