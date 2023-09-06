Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman volleyball wins 10th in a row; Windsor beats ranked team at Reno tournament

The Cardinal Newman volleyball team cannot be stopped right now.

After dropping their season opener Aug. 17, the Cardinals have done nothing but win. They picked up their 10th straight victory on Tuesday over Marin Academy, the defending North Coast Section Division 4 champion.

In weekend volleyball action, Windsor posted a 4-2 record at the High Sierra Tournament in Reno, Nevada, including a win over a highly ranked team from Northern California.

The girls golf and tennis seasons are also well into league play and the Cardinal Newman boys water polo team got some big performances from freshmen to capture a come-from-behind victory over the defending Vine Valley Athletic League champs.

Here’s all the details from recent action in Sonoma County.

Volleyball

Cardinal Newman 3, Marin Academy 0

The Cardinals scored their second consecutive three-set nonleague road victory Tuesday over the Wildcats, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

Marina Logan led the Cardinals (10-1) with 10 kills and three aces, Julia Waller just missed a double-double with nine kills and 12 assists and three aces, Caroline Dougherty had a team-high 18 digs and Kimmy Wilson added six kills with six aces and nine assists.

“We played extremely well tonight,” Cardinal Newman second-year head coach Daryl Kapis said. “All of our passers were on top of their game tonight, giving us lots of opportunities offensively. Might have been our best match of the young season against a very competitive team. Was great to get a big win on the road tonight.”

The Cardinals will look for their 11th straight win at Rancho Cotate (1-7) on Thursday.

Tamalpais 3, Maria Carrillo 0

The Pumas’ recent skid continued Tuesday in a three-set home loss to a very tough Tamalpais team, 8-25, 17-25, 20-25.

The Red-Tailed Hawks (8-2) are ranked No. 22 in Northern California by the CIF.

Individual stats were not available.

Maria Carrillo (6-6) will look to snap its four-game losing streak against Terra Linda (7-3) at home Thursday.

Windsor at High Sierra Tournament

The Jaguars went 4-2 last weekend at a tournament in Reno, Nevada, that featured high-level teams from California, Nevada and Colorado.

Windsor finished seventh out of the 24 teams in the field and scored a win against a highly ranked regional opponent.

The Jaguars defeated Truckee (2-1), Douglas-Nevada (2-0), Woodcreek (2-0) and Christian Brothers (2-1), which was ranked No. 10 in the North Region in the CIF rankings. The North Region includes the Northern, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, San Francisco and Oakland sections.

The Jaguars dropped matches over the weekend to Spanish Springs-Nevada (0-2) and Christian Brothers (1-2).

Taylor Boyce continued to lead the Jaguars on offense, as she finished with 80 kills and 37 digs for the tournament. Brielle Galli had 135 assists and 32 digs, Sydney Parlato recorded 60 digs and Haven Trechter finished with 46 kills and 32 digs. Sophomore Aubrey Bush also performed well over the weekend, according to Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton.

Windsor returned home with a 9-3 record and is set to face Archie Williams (4-3) on Wednesday and Redwood (6-1) on Thursday.

Girls tennis

Ukiah 7, Healdsburg 0

The Wildcats moved to 3-1 on the season with a sweep of visiting Healdsburg on Tuesday.

Singles wins went to No. 1 Maritza Jacobs (6-3, 7-5), No. 2 Joni Johnson (6-4, 7-6), No. 3 Nicole Muniz (6-1, 6-2) and No. 4 Jennifer Fuentes (6-2, 6-2).

In doubles, No. 1 Izzy Nickerson and Victoria Cawthon won 6-3, 6-4, No. 2 Sitlaly Morales and Sarah McGrath won 6-2, 6-3 and No. 2 Mokee James and Tahtiana James won 6-4, 6-2.

Girls golf

Analy 251, Ukiah 312

The Tigers made the most of their home course advantage with a convincing win over the Wildcats on Tuesday at Northwood Golf Club.

Sahni Simran carded birdies on holes Nos. 5 and 6 to finish with a score of four-under par 40, the lowest score of the day. Analy’s Gemma Guerra took second individually with a score of 44, with teammate Payton Bunch (47) and Savanna Conwell (49) following close behind.

Ukiah was led by McKenzie Binkley (53), Avalon Crowder (61), Lily Vasquez (64), Cameron Hubbley (66) and Kyndell Dunlap (68).

Petaluma 317, Vintage 324

The Trojans picked up two league wins last week, the most recent a narrow victory over Vintage at Silverado Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Aubrey Freeman carded the low score of the day at the difficult par-36 course in Napa with a score of 22-over par 58. Petaluma’s other scorers were Grace Young (62), Stella Jacobs (64), Jillian Drysdale (66) and Maggie Giesea (67).

Petaluma 288, Sonoma Valley 326

On Tuesday of last week, the Trojans scored a win at their home course of Rooster Run, led by a 12-over par 48 from Freeman.

Giesea was runner-up with a 56, Drysdale and Young each followed with 59s while Jacobs and Brooke Herman each carded 66s.

Boys water polo

Cardinal Newman 11, Vintage 9

The Cardinals rallied against the reigning VVAL champs for a dramatic victory thanks to fourth-quarter goals.

The Crushers led 6-1 after the first quarter and 9-6 after three before the Cardinals came back in the fourth to secure new head coach Alfredo De le Mora his first league win.

Freshman goalie Mason Ballard put forth a stellar effort with nine saves while sophomore Brody Hansel had four goals, six assists and drew 10 exclusions and had seven steals. Junior Matthias McCarthy added four goals and freshman Tomas McCarthy chipped in three goals.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.