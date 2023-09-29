Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman, Windsor volleyball stay undefeated heading into first meeting

Volleyball league play is heating up.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman both won on Thursday to keep their perfect North Bay League-Oak records ahead of their first meeting of the season next Tuesday. That game will be at Windsor at 6:30 p.m.

The leaders in the NBL-Redwood are also headed for a battle next week. Both Ukiah and Rancho Cotate are 4-0 heading into their first meeting of the year in Mendocino on Tuesday. Start time is also 6:30 p.m.

In other recent results, Cardinal Newman boys water polo won a dramatic game over Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League while Casa Grande girls tennis and Rancho Cotate girls golf each scored league wins.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Maria Carrillo 0

The Jaguars still have not dropped a set during league play as they swept the Pumas at home on Thursday, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9.

Taylor Boyce led the way for Windsor (19-6, 4-0) with 15 kills and eight digs while Haven Trechter added 12 kills, Brielle Galli had 31 assists and Sydney Parlato recorded 13 digs.

Windsor came in as No. 12 team in the Northern Region in the CIF’s latest rankings on Thursday.

Cardinal Newman 3, Montgomery 0

The Cardinals also moved to 4-0 in NBL-Oak play with a road sweep of the Vikings on Thursday, 25-17 25-9 28-26.

Julia Waller had a double-double with 10 aces and 10 kills and Kimberly Wilson added nine kills to pace the Cardinals (22-4, 4-0)

"We played really fresh and with a lot of spirit tonight on the road,” reported head coach Daryl Kapis. "We really look forward to playing the conference champs on Tuesday as we have a lot of respect for (Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton) and her program."

Windsor swept Newman in both league meetings last year en route to winning the NBL-Oak crown.

Analy 3, Santa Rosa 1

The Tigers moved back up .500 on the year and picked up their first league win on Thursday in four sets over the Panthers on Thursday, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15.

Haven Serpa had a big game for Analy (11-10, 1-3) with 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks. June Zamora added eight kills, Addison Schiavone had five aces and Savannah Donnell dished out 33 assists.

For Santa Rosa (8-5, 1-3), Rylee Ponce had 14 assists, Eva Moore had 13 assists and Ava Lohne had 12 kills.

Ukiah 3, Healdsburg 0

The Wildcats picked up their ninth win in their last 10 matches on Thursday with a straight sets victory over the visiting Greyhounds 25-16, 25-11, 25-7.

Individual stats were not available.

Ukiah improves to 17-4 overall and 4-0 in the NBL-Redwood while Healdsburg drops to 4-15 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Rancho Cotate 3, Piner 1

The Cougars won their fourth in a row to stay perfect in league play, beating the Prospectors on the road in four, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Individual stats were not available.

Rancho Cotate is now 6-10 overall and 4-0 in the NBL-Redwood. Piner falls to 7-12 overall and 2-2 in league.

St. Vincent 3, Elsie Allen 0

The Mustangs secured their first league win of the year and snapped a four-game losing with a straight sets road victory over the Lobos on Thursday, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14.

Individual stats were not available.

St. Vincent improves t o 6-10 overall and 1-3 in league play, while Elsie Allen drops to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in league.

Girls tennis

Casa Grande 5, Napa 2

The Gauchos moved to 5-3 in league play with a solid victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Casa Grande swept singles, with wins going to No. 1 Sam Rukmangadhan (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Halle Boulter (6-1, 6-2), No. 3 Taya Boulter (6-3, 6-3) and No. 4 Ally Mann (7-6, 2-6, 10-3).

The Gauchos also got a win at No. 1 doubles, 7-6, 6-3 from Liz Maldonado and Samia Kim.

Boys water polo

Cardinal Newman 13, Vintage 12

The Cardinals finished off the season sweep of the Crushers with a dramatic last-second victory in the pool on Thursday.

The Cardinals (11-3, 5-1) led 12-8 at the end of the third quarter before staving off a furious comeback from the Crushers in the final minutes. Vintage scored three times over the final minute and nearly added a tying goal in the closing seconds but Newman keeper Mason Ballard got the game-winning save to secure the win.

Ballard finished with nine saves while Brody Hansel finished with seven goals and five penalties drawn.

Kai Slater and Kameron Guttormsen added two goals apiece and Matthias McCarthy had aa goal and two steals.

Girls water polo

Cardinal Newman 8, Vintage 7

The Cardinals scored a big bounce-back victory over the Crushers at SRJC on Thursday. The Crushers won the first meeting 11-2.

Alex Loxsley had nine saves in goal for the Cardinals while Katie Grant and Lydia Cunningham each had three goals.

Girls golf

Rancho Cotate 272, Montgomery 288

The Cougars came out on top in an NBL-Oak match on Wednesday at Bennett Valley Golf Course, topping the Vikings by 16 strokes.

Rancho Cotate’s Ava Lewis earned medalist honor with a low score of eight-over par 43. The Cougars other scorers were Marissa Adams (51), Aileigh Armour (58), Stella Santorineos (59) and KylaRae Mason (61).

Montgomery was led by Carissa Skultety (47) and got other counting scores from Katelyn Martin (56), Elena Fifer (60), Madison Graf (61) and Danica Schwab (64)

