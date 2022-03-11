Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman wins softball thriller over Windsor

The Cardinal Newman softball team won a thriller over Windsor on Thursday to open league play with a bang.

Behind a two-way effort from Paytin Salfi, the Cardinals snapped the Jaguars’ four-game winning streak with a 9-8 home win in their opener in the North Bay League Oak division.

Salfi hit two solo home runs for the Cardinals (3-2, 1-0) and held the Jaguars (4-3, 0-1) scoreless over the final two innings in relief to secure the win with a save. Salfi allowed just one hit and struck out two in her outing and ended the game with the tying run on second.

Christell McCormick hit a home run, drove in a pair and scored three times in a 3-for-3 day at the plate, while Francesca Hart (2 for 3, two doubles, three RBIs) and Tori Leighton (1 for 1, home run, RBI) also turned in strong outings.

For Windsor, Maddie Senkowski went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Jennifer Doherty recorded four RBIs without an official hit.

In other action, Rancho Cotate opened its season and league schedule with a 6-0 shutout of Montgomery on Thursday.

Kayla Dixon struck out seven and allowed two hits to earn the win in the circle. She also doubled and drove in a run. Kailey Yahya contributed with two hits, two stolen bases and two RBIs, while Tiare Guerrero also swiped a pair of bases and drove in a run for the Cougars (1-0, 1-0 NBL-Oak).

Kailee Randell (1 for 3) and Sydney Millea (1 for 3) had the lone hits for the Vikings (1-3, 0-1).

Maria Carrillo picked up two wins this week, including an 11-6 victory over West County on Thursday in their NBL-Oak opener.

Sophomore Alexis Hoke and Haylie Padgett each drove in two runs on two hits while Madison Cooper and freshman Erin Kelleher recorded three hits apiece. Cooper also got the win in the circle for the Pumas (4-2, 1-0).

For West County (2-2, 0-1), Caitlin Caughie doubled and had three RBIs.

On Wednesday, Olivia Rivera hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead the Pumas to a 6-5 win over San Marin. Cooper also got the win in that game, striking out five with seven hits and two walks allowed.

Boys tennis

Maria Carrillo turned in a strong showing against Ukiah on Thursday in a 7-0 sweep of the Wildcats.

Chris Luong (6-3, 6-1), Luke Negri (6-0, 6-0) and Joey Manfredi (6-0, 6-1) got the Pumas wins in singles. The fourth came via forfeit.

In doubles, No. 1 pairing Taro Zingg and Gavin Baker defeated Dean Deng and Marcus Capistrano 6-1, 6-0, and Jackson Dorr and Adrian Chau, the No. 2 pairing, got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Owen Sangaicomo and Cash Dolan.

Sonoma Valley had a tough opening of Vine Valley Athletic League play but rounded out the week with a 5-2 win over American Canyon. The Dragons were swept 7-0 in their first two contests of the week against Vintage and Petaluma.

In the Dragons’ win over the Wolves on Thursday, Sky Staes got past Danny Lopez 6-1, 6-4 in No. 1 singles, Joey Fiorito defeated Luke Melby 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles and Noah Richards edged Andrew Camchola 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 in No. 4 singles.

Sonoma Valley won No. 2 and 3 doubles via forfeit.

“It was a challenging week for the Dragons, but the win against American Canyon encouraged the young team to keep improving,” head coach Walt Williams said.

In Wednesday action, Cardinal Newman stayed perfect on the year with a 6-1 win over St. Vincent.

The Mustangs’ lone win came in No. 1 singles courtesy of Sacha Sztal, who defeated Aiden Buerger 6-2, 7-5.

The Cardinals picked up wins in singles from Corbin Green (No. 2, 6-2, 6-1), Paul Munsell (No. 3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1) and Josh Buerger (No. 4, 6-1, 6-1). In doubles, No. 1 Nolan Postal and Dante Natale beat Julius Houck and Deven Hennelly 6-2, 7-5 and No. 2 Aidan McLaughlin and Charlie Oandason (CN) came away with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Aziz Atallah and Mario Aldani.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman dropped a tight one to visiting University on Thursday, 14-12, to fall to 3-2 on the year.

Olivia Stevens led the Cardinals with four goals and an assist while Ella Holland added three goals with an assist. Kathryn Clark and Lily Zichichi each scored twice and had an assist. Cardinals goalkeeper Tessa Taylor also recorded eight saves.

Swimming

Santa Rosa and Ukiah opened the NBL-Oak slate on Thursday with a split of the boys’ and girls’ team competitions.

Santa Rosa won all of the events on the girls’ side for a 123-48 win. Ukiah’s boys did the same for a 115-47 victory.

Here are the winners and their times in each event.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:04.33

200 Free: Sofia Baldenegro, Santa Rosa, 2:16.30

200 IM: Hannah Gurtovoy, Santa Rosa, 2:43.57

50 Free: Sofia Baldenegro, Santa Rosa, 28.44

100 Fly: Ruby Sanchez, Santa Rosa, 1:05.65

100 Free: Sofia Baldenegro, Santa Rosa, 1:03.42

500 Free: Ruby Sanchez, Santa Rosa, 5:55.46

200 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:15.45

100 Back: Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 1:07.92

100 Breast: Hannah Gurtovoy, Santa Rosa, 1:21.06

400 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 4:31.31

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Ukiah, 1:59.51

200 Free: Ben Gradus, Ukiah, 2:12.76

200 IM: Nick Larson, Ukiah, 2:17.40

50 Free: Luke Koball, Ukiah, 23.17

100 Fly: Nick Larson, Ukiah, 58.25

100 Free: Luke Kimball, Ukiah, 54.70

500 Free: Austin Danner, Ukiah, 5:33.76

200 Freestyle Relay: Ukiah, 1:48.86

100 Back: Forrest Lefebvre, Ukiah, 1:06.69

100 Breast: Silas Strauss, Ukiah, 1:19.54

400 Freestyle Relay: Ukiah, 3:45.37

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.